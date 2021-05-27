Friends and family gathered Saturday at Shelburne’s Town Hall to pay tribute to former Rotarian and legislator George Schiavone, honoring his legacy with the dedication of a Dero bike repair station and air pump.
Folks who participated in a spin-a-thon at the Shelburne Athletic Club helped the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club raise over $7,000 from the community, including countless donations from non-spinners. With these funds stations will be installed in all three towns. Former Gov. Jim Douglas, shown at top with his wife, Dorothy, greets Rotarian Charlie Kofman at the event. Schiavone’s wife Linda and a friend by the fix-it stand.
Vermont House Rep. Jessica Brumsted also shared her memories of working closely with Schiavone, who was an avid cyclist. Rotarians Susan A. Grimes and Bob Saunders and the athletic club’s Rayne Herzog helped organize the event.
