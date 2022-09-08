A plan three years in the making to build a pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the LaPlatte River continues to get more and more expensive.
Voters at Town Meeting Day this year approved allocating $168,000 as the town’s local share in building a pedestrian bridge and recreation path over the LaPlatte River at the intersection of Falls and Irish Hill roads.
The town in 2019 received a state grant for well over $100,000 for engineering, municipal project management, and other work to get bid documents ready for the project.
But in the six months since the vote, the cost of the project “has jumped by orders of magnitude,” town manager Lee Krohn said.
The local share for the project would now end up costing the town $400,000, Krohn said.
“Primarily, the bridge component over the LaPlatte is a huge cost driver, but, no surprise, with the cost of oil, fuel and paving costs, we’re looking at dramatically increased costs and supply chain challenges and the whole nine yards,” he said.
The town is essentially locked into the project because of significant state money that was divvied out in 2019. Selectboard members during their meeting on Aug. 23 asked if it would be more cost efficient to just pay the state back.
“If it’s going to be $400,000 to build the damn thing out of our pocket, and it’s $100,000 to pay them back, let’s say for arguments sake, maybe it’s cheaper to just pay them, cut a check for $100,000, and just cut our losses,” selectboard member Kate Lalley said.
For now, the town is in a holding pattern, and is hoping to receive some grant funding to cut down the cost.
It has applied for another grant from the state for $294,000, Krohn said, and has put in a request to Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chair of the U.S. Senate’s budget committee, for $300,000, “to try and close the gap so we can get this thing done.”
“We haven’t heard from either so we don’t know the outcome, but if we don’t get any external sources of funding, we would need to find over $400,000 to get this project done,” Krohn said.
If the town does get either grant, it would still likely need to allocate $50,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to round out the total project cost.
Lalley, in a phone call with The Shelburne News, said the request to Sen. Sanders “seems unlikely to me, it’s a big ask,” but the grant request to the state “appears to be a more likely gamble to get some money.”
“Fingers crossed,” she said. “Nobody went into this thinking it would be this costly. We unwittingly signed up to build the Brooklyn Bridge.”
For now, the town will await from the potential funding sources to hopefully close the gap. If not, then the town will “cross that proverbial bridge when we get to it,” Lalley said.
