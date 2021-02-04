The Champlain Valley School District will not be renewing its school resource officer position at Champlain Valley Union High School.
This comes after much debate within the school community, centered around the role of police in schools — and whether officers’ presence is welcome.
According to a decision from Superintendent Elaine Pinckney to the school board dated Feb. 2, “While there is still a need for protection, a different model would better serve CVSD’s needs.”
That new model, she wrote, will include a person tasked with conducting threat assessment, continued collaboration with local police — specifically “having a stronger connection with the Hinesburg Police Department, including as liaison with other law enforcement agencies when needed/appropriate.”
According to Pinckney’s summary of her decision, talks of including a resource officer at CVU came after the 2018 Parkland High School shooting. At that point, the district entered into a three-year contract with Shelburne police to provide an in-school officer, which was up for renewal this year.
“We still need to be able to put our heads down at night, knowing that we’ve done everything we can to make sure our students are safe. Our commitment to their safety has not waivered. However, there are other ways to achieve this that do not result in any student feeling unsafe,” Pinckney wrote.
On Wednesday morning, Pinckey said current resource officer Matt Collins had been recalled to the Shelburne department to fill shifts, as reported last week. Officer Bob Lake, she said, had been filling in — a call to him at CVU Wednesday was routed to the school resource officer’s phone but was not answered.
According to the Shelburne department’s website, Lake is a patrol officer, town constable and animal control officer.
Asked about why the district proposed collaboration with Hinesburg’s force, Pinckney said if there won’t be someone in the schools full-time, it made sense to work with the people located down the road.
“This was the best way for us to move forward,” she said.
The decision was not related to the performance of the Shelburne department, she said when asked.
Calls to school board chair Lynne Jaunich, Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge, Shelburne Police Chief Aaron Noble, Shelburne Lt. Michael Thomas and Collins, who has served as the school’s resource officer and has or had an office at CVU, all were not returned as of press time on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.