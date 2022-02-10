The debate about a proposed development with more than 100 housing units on 6.5 acres north of Shelburne village has gone from a simmer to a roiling boil.
The issue has simmered since September when the development on the west side of Shelburne Road came before the development review board, but it was front, center and percolating at the selectboard’s meeting Jan. 25.
Liam Murphy, an attorney representing a group opposed to the development between Wild Rose Circle and Clearwater Road, sent a letter to the Shelburne Selectboard asking for the immediate enactment of interim zoning to stop the development process to give the planning commission time “to study and evaluate the inconsistencies” between what the zoning regulations adopted several years ago allow in this area and what the regulations’ crafters intended.
The housing project is proposed by chiropractors Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach behind their office at 2882 Shelburne Road.
The project has raised questions and concerns from people who live nearby, town manager Lee Krohn said. More than 70 people attended the selectboard meeting, many opposing the development.
Interim zoning would allow the selectboard to change regulations quickly rather than going through the standard, lengthier process involving the planning commission, Krohn said.
Opponents of the project did ask the planning commission to institute interim zoning, Krohn said, but that board said it wasn’t the proper way to deal with the matter.
Town attorney weighs in
Brian Monaghan, the town’s attorney, said although the town might be able to suspend the project while it considers zoning changes — namely the appropriate housing density for that area — he didn’t think it was the right thing to do.
He said the town undertook an in-depth review of zoning in the area before adopting the current regulations.
“The selectboard is going to have to carefully consider what its actions are,” Monaghan said, adding the form-based code adopted for the area complies with the town’s desire to promote the type of development Crombach and Brandon are proposing.
Form-based code differs from zoning regulations in that it is based on the physical form of buildings rather building use.
Monaghan said the zoning regulations have not been challenged since they were adopted and worries that if the town waits to respond when an application is submitted it could open the town to more challenges.
“From a good governance perspective, it’s really like playing Whack-a-mole,” Monaghan said.
Opposition grows
Attorney A.J. LaRosa, who is also working with the group opposing the project, said there is a discrepancy in the form-based code because those who worked on the zoning regulations for this area did not intend for it to be so heavily developed.
Although he agreed that the best opportunity to address the area’s housing density would have been when the code was adopted, he said, “Oftentimes there’s these sorts of hidden discrepancies that don’t come up until a property is proposed for development.”
It’s common for a town to conclude that it missed something or made a mistake in developing codes, LaRosa said.
“Several people who were involved in creating the zoning in the area say mistakes were made because the intent was to have a different density allowed on property along Shelburne Road, but less density in neighborhoods off Shelburne Road,” he said. “They envisioned multi-family homes or apartments on Shelburne Road, but not off Shelburne Road.”
Interim zoning?
While selectboard chair Michael Ashooh insisted the town plan has no regulatory role, Shelburne resident Ken Albert disagreed.
Albert said town plans often have considerable influence in court decisions concerning disparities between a town plan and regulations.
“The town’s regulations regulate development, but the town plan is a vision of how the town wants to develop,” Ashooh asserted, adding that by statute the town plan is prohibited from having a regulatory function.
“There’s a lot of discrepancies between our town plan and our regulatory framework, but we have to work from the regulatory framework,” he said.
“If you look at the language of form-based coding,” Ashooh said. “It specifically allows for the density that’s being achieved by the developers.”
The concern of people living in the area is understandable because “it is way more density than anyone envisioned, but from a legal perspective or even from a comprehensive perspective of the town, how does that give us a rationale to implement temporary zoning,” he said.
While sympathetic to the those who live nearby the proposed project, he experienced the same thing when a large Kwiniaski Ridge development happened near his neighborhood and learned then that development cannot be stopped when regulations allow it and that a town can develop zoning “based on popularity polls.”
LaRosa countered that a town absolutely has a right to modify zoning to stop developments it does not want.
No motion or decision was made on this issue at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.