The black unmarked police cruiser assigned to Chief Aaron Noble, who is on extended leave, may soon be back within the town of Shelburne for use by the department.
Since shortly after Noble went on sick leave in late December, Shelburne officials have been asked multiple times both at public meetings and outside of them when the taxpayer-owned police car would be available for use by acting chief Mike Thomas or the department.
There wasn’t much movement by town officials on the issue for over a month, but last week local resident Linda Riell asked again at the Selectboard meeting — and she was a little more pointed.
Riell questioned when Thomas and officer Bob Lake would be going to Noble’s residence in Williston to retrieve the parked unmarked police car.
“I have no idea,” selectboard chair Michael Ashooh said.
“There are no plans to do that,” town manager Lee Krohn said. “You may want to ask Aaron Noble’s attorney.”
Krohn said the town had not reached out to Noble because he was represented by lawyer Norman Blais.
When Riell pressed further, Ashooh said, “Aaron is an employee and part of his contract is to have a cruiser and that’s kind of where we are.”
But it turns out Noble does not have an employment contract with the town of Shelburne.
The Shelburne News asked Krohn after the meeting for Noble’s contract to see what other benefits town taxpayers fund, but the town manager said he was unaware of any contract.
It was later confirmed Noble never received a contract when he was appointed police chief by then-town manager Joe Colangelo in February 2018.
By coincidence or otherwise, the cruiser was soon on the move after the meeting.
Thomas subsequently told the Shelburne News that the unmarked police car had made its way from Williston to South Burlington and was in a garage for service. Thomas said he was waiting for word when the cruiser would be ready to make its way further down U.S. 7 to Shelburne.
New fire, rescue station
The Selectboard voted to borrow up to $680,000 for the proposed fire and rescue building lot near Rice Lumber on U.S. 7.
The town is still not ready to move forward with construction but wants to make sure that the piece of land eyed for the project is controlled by the town.
Krohn said a two-year note is planned and the town expects to pay only the interest until a final decision is made about the site. He said the town has secured a favorable interest rate of 1.15 percent from Union Bank.
Healthy Living was expected to partner with the town for property upgrades, but the store has put its plans on hold, Krohn said.
Shelburne voters approved buying the lot at town meeting last year. The board gave final approval for the location in December and that triggered a closing within 90 days, he said.
The borrowing was expected to be $650,000, but some additional costs came along. Krohn said they included title insurance, legal fees, closing costs and some small amounts owed to Healthy Living for work last year.
Sean Moran, who is running for a seat on the Shelburne Selectboard, asked what happens to the town if Healthy Living doesn’t find a new partner over the next two years.
Krohn said there will be a few options, including refinancing or finding another partner to share the cost of infrastructure work. The town also could sell the property if it wants to head in a new direction.
In other action
The selectboard postponed consideration of approving a proposed 5-year contract with the police union.
The issue was removed from the agenda when the meeting started.
The police union approved a memorandum of understanding that outlined the terms of the contract the night before the selectboard meeting on Feb. 8.
The board held off because the contract had not been put into its final written form, officials said.
Krohn also told the board that one or more vandals shot out three of the four new flashing red lights attached to stop signs at Falls and Marsett roads.
He said the damage was done by a BB gun and then somebody cut the wires that connect the solar panel to the battery.
“Most unfortunate,” he said.
