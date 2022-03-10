Safe Harbor Marina, the Texas-based company that owns the historic Shelburne Shipyard, is proposing a multimillion-dollar expansion that would increase its boat and dock capacity by 20 percent.
But the Harborwood Shores Property Owners Association, a local group of 31 property owners adjacent to the shipyard, is sounding the alarm that there is “insufficient information to comprehensively evaluate the potential impact of the proposed development.”
“Based on the information we have reviewed, and the questions we feel are unanswered at this time, we have significant concerns of potential impacts to the environment, safety, historical preservation and to the community,” reads a 30-page document submitted to the Shelburne Development Review Board in response to the project. “Our position is that there are too many unanswered questions to determine if this sketch application complies with conditional use criteria and state and federal regulations.”
Safe Harbor Marinas did not respond to inquiries for comment.
Mark Lurvey, the general manager listed on the application, and Dave Marshall, the engineer and primary consultant on the application told, The Shelburne News they were not authorized to comment but did provide some supplemental documentation.
The development, first submitted to the development review board in mid-January, would create multiple improvements to the company’s 15.4-acre property, including a relocation of the access road to the property’s southern end and the reconstruction of a clubhouse and administration building, according to minutes from the meeting.
The expansion would also include building “one of the largest paved parking lots in the town,” said former selectboard member Mary Kehoe, who is a member of the property owners’ association.
“They’re planning a $5 million expansion, including a 310-car paved parking lot on the thinnest strip of land on a peninsula in the middle of a residential neighborhood,” Kehoe said.
The harbor is located on the eastern side of Shelburne Neck, along Shelburne Bay near the end of Harbor Road. It has a long and storied history spanning more than two centuries, first as a shipbuilding operation beginning in 1820 and, in the 20th century, a producer for the U.S. military and, later, pleasure craft.
The marina today is a hub for recreational boaters, with local members and visitors filling its 106 slips each summer.
The property for years was owned by the Griswold family. But in Nov. 2019 it was sold to Safe Harbor Marinas. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company boasts that it is “the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world, operating 101 marinas across 22 states.” It also owns two New York state marinas on Lake Champlain — Willsboro Bay Marina in Willsboro and Gaines Marina in Rouses Point.
Safe Harbor was later bought out by Sun Communities, Inc. in 2020 for $2.11 billion, according to a news release. Sun Communities is a publicly traded real estate investment trust based in Michigan that has more than $2 billion in revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The project’s developers will next appear before the Shelburne review board during its April 6 meeting. They last met March 2 when a contingent of residents expressed serious concerns about the environmental impact of the development.
Property owners fear the development will cause serious harm to the environment from increased stormwater runoff, wastewater and removal of vegetation from the area, among other concerns. Officials with the company said in documents that the project “proposes new stormwater management practices that will improve runoff quality to the lake, which historically has gone unchecked.”
They also say there “is no identified endangered wildlife species in this area.”
Property owners fear that this would “only be the beginning” of a continued business expansion on the property, nearby resident Toby Richman said.
“What’s the (return on investment) on $5 million?” said Annmarie Curley, a property owner with the Harborwood Shores Property Owners Association. “There’s clearly a bigger mission that we’re not privy to. There’s a long-range mission and vision there.”
They say the proposed expansion would bring in a substantial amount of traffic, creating “increased contact between motorists and non-motorists because of higher traffic volumes due to increased parking, boat storage and valet service, and heavy wastewater disposal trucks,” the association’s 30-page document reads.
Safe Harbor, in documents submitted to the development review board, said that “the challenge of traffic coming down to the marina has existed prior to Safe Harbor purchasing the property” but that improvements can be made to alleviate concerns, such as adding “supplemental pedestrian walkways” along Harbor Road.
“The marina proposes to work cooperatively with the association and the town of Shelburne in seeking mutually suitable improvements to the pedestrian movements through this area,” Marshall said in application documents, adding that “the marina is proposing to fund 10 percent of subsequent pedestrian improvements along Harbor Road, with a maximum contribution of $20,000.”
Meanwhile, the association is urging Shelburne officials to, at the very least, deny the application until a more thorough wetland study and traffic study is conducted. The consequences of continuing without a more thorough vetting would be “irrevocable,” Curley said.
“What’s happening is it’s actually changing the character of very fragile land, right? It’s taking a sleepy situation and turning it into a whole different concept — a private club, essentially,” Kehoe said. “(And) this is unique insofar as we have one shot at it at the DRB. It’s a huge application that is really kind of changing the character of our neighborhood.
“This is a multimillion-dollar corporation versus 31 homeowners.”
