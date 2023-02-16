On Feb. 8, Arrowwood Environmental presented Shelburne’s planning and natural resources and conservation committees an analysis of forested wildlife habitats in town as a guide to ranking critical conservation projects as the staff begins to overhaul the town’s zoning bylaws.
The town’s natural resources and conservation committee asked the town to undertake the inventory after learning about work the firm had done for neighboring towns and appealed to the planning commission to support a report that could “help us to be able to identify wildlife corridors and other kinds of resources,” committee chair Gail Albert said.
“Shelburne’s land is somewhat fragmented because of development that’s already occurred,” she said. “In order for animals to be able to reach other parts of their habitat, they need to have corridors that allow them to freely nest or feed and get back to their home. Our goal was to be able to identify those places and there are many of them here in Shelburne.”
Arrowwood Environmental conducted a “habitat block” assessment that was consistent with directives laid out in Vermont’s Act 171, which was passed in 2017, that directs municipalities to consider forest and habitat blocks in the municipal planning process. According to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, municipalities seeking to have town plans approved by their regional planning commission must include a future land use map and language that identifies state, regional or locally significant forest blocks and habitat connectors.
Albert explained that the maps given in the Arrowwood report will help the development review board and planning commission better identify critical connective links to reduce forest fragmentation and support essential ecological functions.
Habitat blocks are areas large enough to provide habitat, either permanently or seasonally, for wider ranging species of wildlife typically found in Shelburne such as bobcat, red and gray fox, white-tailed deer, river otter and fishers. These species of wildlife require larger areas and a variety of habitat to fulfill their daily, seasonal and yearly survival needs, including security for breeding activities, a variety of food resources, cover for raising young and the presence of water for drinking or, in the case of aquatic species, as a general habitat.
The consultant applied a value-ranking process to identify 49 different habitat areas of at least 20 acres within Shelburne.
The two highest ranked habitat blocks already have some level of conservation protection in place — Shelburne Pond with the H. Laurence Achilles Natural Area and the LaPlatte River Marsh Natural Area at the mouth of the LaPlatte River — but in almost all these cases there are unprotected portions that remain at risk, the report says.
Other lower-ranked blocks, especially those in the heavily agricultural and residential area between southern Route 7 and Lake Champlain are the last available forested habitat in that area and only a few of these are currently protected.
“We encourage the consideration of not just habitat blocks, but critical connections between them, when planning for wildlife habitat protections,” the report reads. “Prioritizing small blocks with intact corridors that provide connectivity between the larger, higher ranked blocks and wildlife habitats out of town is a worthwhile and necessary approach from a habitat perspective.”
In terms of wildlife, Shelburne is widely known for its strong population of bobcats. Maintaining this species and other wide-ranging mammals — but also habitat-specific species such as mink and river otter, several amphibians and reptiles and diverse breeding avian populations — will require a continuing diversity of larger-forest refuge, stepping-stone forest patches and travel corridors in and among Shelburne’s developed and agricultural landscape.
“Shelburne likely stands near a tipping point with significant amounts of high-quality forest habitat remaining relative to its close-by Chittenden County neighbors,” the report says. “Maintaining a diversity of wildlife, overall biological diversity and resilient populations requires the maintenance of as much of this existing habitat as possible while concurrently acknowledging competing interests such as urban and residential expansion.”
As planning and zoning staff begin to overhaul the town’s zoning bylaws to increase housing opportunity, the natural resources and conservation committee hopes that with report will help direct development through “thoughtful placement on a given property,” Albert said.
“I think there’s definitely the knowledge that we need to increase available housing, but we also want to protect the scenic and natural resources of town at the same time,” planning and zoning administrator Aaron DeNamur said. “There’s definitely a lot of dialogue and trying to figure out how to walk that balance between the two.”
The committee has long worried that the town’s current bylaws are insufficient in protections for priority natural resources and several members of the committee have been actively studying language options identified in Vermont Act 171 to protect forest blocks.
“We and many other residents believe more must be done with the bylaw rewrite in order to protect the balance between development and preservation of nature and Shelburne’s unique character,” committee member Don Rendall said. “Nature has no voice in the face of the rapid pace of development without people speaking up for the habitat our wildlife needs. Vermont requires all towns to identify and protect forest/habitat blocks and the Arrowwood study is a major tool for the town to decide where to place these protections.”
