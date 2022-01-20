During last fall and early winter, the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission helped Shelburne with the final design of its stormwater treatment project.
The project will slow the flow of stormwater and reduce sedimentation into local streams as well as lower inputs of phosphorus into Lake Champlain.
A block grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Clean Water Initiative Program helped fund the program, support from state and federal sources.
These funds were matched by the town of Shelburne.
Watershed Consulting Associates worked with Shelburne staff and the Boulder Hill Homeowners Association to design a retrofit to an existing stormwater pond that treats runoff from homes, driveways and roads in this neighborhood located just north of Webster Road.
Headed into 2022, Shelburne and the homeowners’ association will look to secure grant funds to construct the improvements.
