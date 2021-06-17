Girls on the Run Vermont held 5k runs around the state so girls and volunteer coaches could finish the season by completing a physical activity challenge of their choice, like this event in Shelburne last week. Groups chose their own physical activity and completed the challenge between June 5 and 12.

