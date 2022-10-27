The Department of Health is urging residents in Chittenden County to take extra precautions due to a greater than expected number of ground-dwelling animals in the county testing positive for rabies.
The advisory comes after 10 animals have tested positive for rabies in the county since July 10, including eight raccoons and two skunks. The total includes five animals in South Burlington, two in Burlington, and one each in Charlotte, Shelburne and Colchester.
According to state public health veterinarian Natalie Kwit, this development should raise an alarm in the county. Data from the health department show that, in a typical year, the department could expect to see about one to two rabid animals from Chittenden County, usually bats.
“It’s important that residents take reasonable precautions, such as avoiding contact with wild animals, reporting animals that are acting sick or aggressive, and vaccinating their pets for rabies, so they can enjoy being outside and appreciate wildlife from a safe distance,” Kwit said.
Kwit was able to confirm that two more animals have tested positive for rabies since last week, bringing the total to 12 animals.
In response to this uptick in cases, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services has taken additional measures, including hand vaccinating over 700 raccoons, skunks and foxes for rabies before releasing them back into the wild during their routine annual fall trapping program that ended on Oct. 14.
The USDA will continue their rabies surveillance in Chittenden County by submitting animals to the Vermont Health Department laboratory for rabies testing.
If you see a wild or stray animal acting strangely, or are concerned about a rabies exposure, call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 800-4-RABIES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.