Green Mountain Power is reaching out to customers to let them know they could qualify for funds from the state of Vermont to help pay overdue utility bills tied to the pandemic.
More than 23,000 Green Mountain Power customers have balances older than 60 days for service after the pandemic began – mostly residential customers.
Lawmakers created the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance program using $8 million in federal COVID relief funds to help Vermonters pay overdue electric, telephone, water and natural gas balances at least 60 days overdue that were caused by the pandemic.
In the first month since the program was announced, fewer than 2,000 utility customers have applied, while tens of thousands of Vermonters would be eligible for assistance. The program is run by the Vermont Department of Public Service.
“We want customers to know we are here for them, that this money through the state program can help them get caught up, and the time to apply is now,” said Mary Morris, manager of Customer Care at Green Mountain Power.
The deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 30. Get the details and see if you qualify online at publicservice.vermont.gov or by calling 800-622-4496.
