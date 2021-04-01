In a shocking turn of events, the much-discussed ham radio towers which Zachary Manganello plans to erect at his Dorset Street home, will be made entirely of … pork.
“We didn’t realize the ham would be so literal,” said neighbor Reg Eterian, “but at least it will smell great in the sun.”
There will be two towers, 36 feet and 50.5 feet, each with a mast. Rumor is Manganello is equally a fan of pig meat and the Lord of the Rings.
As first reported in July of last year, balloons flew in the sky to show neighbors and passersby what the towers’ height would be. The structures have since been shortened from their initial 84-foot height.
“I will not see them in the sky, I will not see them driving by. I will not see them from my camp, I will not smell them, made from ham,” Dr. Gene Suess said in a phone interview last week.
When asked to answer without rhyming, he promptly hung up.
While the application for the meaty media towers is pending, town officials are planning a feasibility study which would allow for Manganello’s towers to be constructed for free — so long as anyone salivating nearby gets Shawarma on request.
Oh, by the way — April fools!
