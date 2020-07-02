On clear mornings for most of her life, Maureen O’Brien has had a view of the sun rising to the east of her home. Silhouettes of Camel’s Hump and Mount Mansfield are a part of her panoramic perspective.
The silhouettes of two 84-foot towers may be added to her sunrise vista.
Zachary Manganello has applied to build two ham radio towers on his property at 4450 Dorset St.
On Monday, June 22, O’Brien stood in her yard watching as two balloons bobbed in the breeze several hundred yards to the east, part of a test for how the towers would affect the view. Louis Hodgetts, an engineer with Dubois & King, was taking photos to be used in a visual simulation showing how the towers would look.
Both O’Brien’s and Manganello’s homes are on property where her grandfather started a dairy farm in the 1930s.
O’Brien is unhappy about the towers.
“It’s not just my view; it’s Shelburne’s view. What is the impact to Shelburne?” she asked.
Manganello and his attorney argue that federal and state exemptions for ham radio towers supersede any local height limitations.
A change to tower application?
In an email after the balloon test, Manganello wrote, “I have been considering a modified proposal since before the balloon float and I am looking forward to the next hearing.”
A strong wind kept the balloons blowing up and down during the test. A number of neighbors have complained through phone calls and emails that the test was invalid because the balloons were moving so much it was impossible to envision how high and where the towers would be.
The results are also suspect to many who viewed the test, because the balloons were blown into trees and popped around noon.
They went back up around an hour later, but those who had come home at lunchtime to see the test missed it.
Brian Sullivan, an attorney with MSK Attorneys, represents Manganello. He said in an email to the town they have used a number of workarounds to make a balloon test effective. Those include scheduling the test with 24-48 hours’ notice, setting up an email, phone or text “tree” to notify people who want to observe and beginning the test at around 6 a.m.
Shelburne statutes require for balloon tests to be conducted from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and again for two hours later in the day.
The engineers like starting the test earlier around 6 a.m. when the air is usually cooler and the wind less, said Hodgetts. Residents would also like the test up earlier so the highest number of commuters would have the opportunity to see it.
At least 50 comments were received by the Shelburne Planning Commission after the balloon test, and almost all said the test was inadequate because of the wind.
Many also said they opposed the towers already.
Because of the controversy, the Telecommunications Review Board will schedule another meeting at a still-undetermined date.
Planning and Zoning Director Dean Pierce said he was pretty sure the board would discuss whether or not to reschedule the test at this meeting.
How many and how high?
When the Telecommunications Review Board makes a decision about whether they support or reject the towers, their suggestion will go to the selectboard for the final decision.
Meanwhile, O’Brien wonders how high the towers could be, if they are approved.
She also wonders if the federal exemptions for ham radio towers mean more people could build them.
“I’m not anti-development. I’ve been through the process,” O’Brien said.
After the downturn in dairy farming in Vermont, her family closed their farm and divided the land into lots for houses – maintaining the “rural character” of the land, she said.
Luke Hoenigsberg lives in the neighborhood to the south of where the towers would stand.
“I support people in their hobbies and would never take someone away from their passion, but this only serves a few people – himself and a handful of ham operators,” said Hoenigsberg.
He wonders why, instead of marring the view, Manganello doesn’t use repeaters, which amplify a signal before retransmitting it.
Hoenigsberg, said he uses repeaters in his work but declined to identify what his work is. He admitted using repeaters would be an inconvenience for Manganello.
According to social networking site LinkedIn, Hoenigsberg is a pilot at Heritage Flight.
A valuable hobby?
Manganello’s application for the towers says he got his first Federal Communications Commission amateur radio license in 1994, when he was 14. He is a life member of the National Association for Amateur Radio.
“I have since been involved in a wide variety of amateur radio activities, including public service and emergency communications, international communications, experimentation and training,” his application says.
In the application he recounts his experience, including receiving an emergency communications commendation from the American Radio Relay League for his service during a 1996 flood in Maine, providing the main communication connection for a Red Cross shelter during the 1998 ice storm and that “amateur radio operators in Vermont provided critical emergency communications during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.”
His application says the towers will not have “an undue adverse impact on surrounding property values.”
Opponents doubt that.
In an email to the town, Amy DeMagistris said Manganello’s application, “simply states that property values will not decrease and then cites a 27-year-old case from Colorado.
“Let’s not compromise the beauty of Shelburne for one individual that has the means to build two massive towers and can lawyer-up to force it upon us,” DeMagistris continued.
At least three people – Elizabeth Seward, Nancy Bretschneider and Shelley Richardson – wrote emails opposing the towers because of possible negative health effects that they might have on people in the area.
Bretschneider wrote, “Research is showing that electromagnetic frequencies are harmful to children and adults.”
