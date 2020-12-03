The Laberge Shooting Range isn’t new to controversy – a 2018 Supreme Court Case verdict ended, at least temporarily, the legal challenges to the shooting range’s operation, but neighborhood residents are still concerned about noise pollution and safety.
It is a public, open-air shooting range on about 10 acres of the Laberge Family’s 287-acre farm near the Charlotte-Shelburne town line. Although it’s endured its fair share of legal challenges, the pandemic seems to have affected the tenuous accord between pro-range and anti-range residents.
Gun sales in Vermont appear to have reached a record high in March, when cases of COVID-19 began to mount, according to federal background check data.
“We’ve seen a lot of people realize that the Second Amendment isn’t just for the hunting rights,” Trish Jones, owner of a gun and sporting store in Irasberg, said. “They’re concerned about protecting their families.”
New gun purchases motivated by fear and anxiety about a dangerous pandemic could understandably make residents of Shelburne, especially those near the range, worried about maintaining safety and peace in their neighborhoods.
Even in relatively gun-friendly Vermont – where more than four in 10 Vermonters own a firearm according to a 2001 behavioral-risk survey published in the Washington Post — people are questioning the loose gun control laws in Vermont. A 2018 Vermont Public Radio poll shows two-thirds of Vermonters support recent gun control legislation, including universal background checks, a limit on magazine capacity, a ban on bump stocks and raising the legal age to purchase a gun to 21 years old.
According to the Pew Research Center, there were 10,982 U.S. gun murders and nonnegligent manslaughters in 2017. Despite the intentions of the LaBerge’s to provide a place for locals to practice their shooting skills, unregulated shooting may lead to more of these preventable tragedies.
When Seven Days reporter Ken Picard visited the range in 2010, he described a teenage girl who had come to shoot on the range with her father: “About 200 yards away, Amanda Corcoran is still shooting her rifle, and I can hear the bullets whizzing through the trees to my right. If she were to turn the gun muzzle 45 degrees to her left, I’d be in her direct line of fire.”
Critics of the range share anecdotal data that more amateurs shoot with no supervision and there have been more accidents over recent years.
Connie Richards, a Shelburne resident, would like to see more regulations for the range. “Possibly noise abatement measures such as trees and shooting from booths would also help,” she said.
Some Vermonters, however, defend the range. Local gun owners say it’s one of the few places in Chittenden County where civilians can practice firing a rifle, pistol or shotgun without joining a private club, and some counties don’t have a gun range at all.
Defenders of the range also argue the range has won its legal battles and anyone who is concerned about noise or safety should have done more research before moving into a home near the range.
Chris Boyd, a Shelburne resident, doesn’t mind the noise. “For myself, the sound of that activity is a beautiful thing,” he said. “It means the Second Amendment is alive and strong. I am very appreciative that they have kept it open for everyone.”
Another argument from shooting enthusiasts is that there are so few places in Vermont to practice gun skills that even the police have trouble finding ranges to keep their skills up-to-date.
“It’s a constant struggle,” says Deputy Chief Walt Decker of the Burlington Police Department in a 2010 Seven Days article.
Officers typically train at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, a military-run facility in Jericho. State law requires that police officers pass a test to recertify with their handguns just once a year. Vermont has no other requirement that active-duty cops practice shooting on a regular basis.
If police officers have trouble finding ranges to practice and no punitive action is taken if they don’t practice, some Vermonters are concerned that the inexperience handling firearms could lead to decreased effectiveness or more mistakes.
In 2019 Vermont Community Newspaper Group covered the long-running legal battle between the Laberge Shooting Range on Lime Kiln Road in Charlotte and the Firing Range Neighborhood Group — a collective of anonymous neighbors who take issue with the range’s Act 250 status.
The neighbors argued that, because the Laberges accept donations from people who shoot at the range, and because they had made some improvements to the property in recent years, the range should be subject to state regulation under Act 250, the state’s land-use development law.
“In this case, Laberge is benefiting financially from the public use of the range to the tune of nearly $20,000 per year in voluntary contributions,” wrote Beth Robinson, a Vermont Supreme Court judge who wrote a dissenting opinion on the case. Without Act 250’s regulatory power, the range can continue to operate unregulated.
One solution to unregulated gun ranges and a dearth of safe places to practice would be to invest in covered gun ranges for public and private use, complying fully with Act 250.
Even fully funded new ranges would undergo the considerable scrutiny aimed at any development in Vermont, including Act 250 reviews, environmental permitting for storm-water control, lead abatement, and probable opposition from neighbors concerned about noise, traffic and firearms in general.
Investing in new ranges would give citizens an opportunity to express their needs and ensure the new building met health and safety as well as environmental restrictions, keeping Vermonters safe while maintaining rigorous gun safety protocols.
Representatives of the Laberge declined a request for comment for this article.
