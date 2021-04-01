Last week, Gov. Phil Scott recognized Wake Robin residents for jumping into the fight against COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic by making personal protective equipment.
“Residents at Wake Robin began working hard to sew gowns and make cloth masks. They created over 234 gowns and helped supply masks for nearly 380 residents and over 200 staff members,” Scott said via social media. “This remarkable act of community and kindness is one of the reasons Vermont continues to light the way for the nation and it’s important to recognize these selfless acts of service.”
Meagan Buckley, director of health and resident services at Wake Robin, said it seemed like overnight that masks had been made for the entire community at Wake Robin.
When the requirement switched from cloth to surgical masks, Buckley said, the residents switched to making surgical gowns — something not regularly needed at Wake Robin previously.
Wake Robin obtained special material that conformed to infection criteria, she said.
And she said people sewing had fun with the gowns, bedazzling them with sequins or a rainbow motif.
“This has been a project I’ve loved to be part of and one of many reasons why I love working at Wake Robin,” Budkley said.
