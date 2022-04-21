Shelburne police and dispatch workers have come to a tentative contract agreement with the town, union officials say, ending a months-long standoff while providing the short-staffed police department with some relief.
The town agreed to a contract last month, but it has remained unclear what was holding up the contract’s full ratification, according to comments made at a recent Shelburne Selectboard meeting.
“We have committed to increasing pay (for police),” town manager Lee Krohn said. “We have signed the contract, and we’re still waiting for the union to sign the contract so until that happens the pay rates unfortunately remain where they are.”
According to Sean McArdle, the secretary of the New England Police Benevolent Association, who has been a lead negotiator for Shelburne police, the issue revolved around some of the contract’s language, which has since been resolved.
“We came to an agreement when it went to draft form. There was language in there that the parties didn’t agree to (but) we’ve now worked that out,” McArdle said. “There is an agreement that’s going back in front of the board.”
McArdle said he couldn’t discuss specifics of the contract “until it’s ratified by both parties.”
Town manager Lee Krohn called the contract “great news.”
The selectboard will have to vote to ratify the contract to make it official, which is expected to happen at its meeting Tuesday, April 26.
The news brings some relief to the department, which is working with a skeleton crew and is only now emerging from a bitter separation with its last chief of police, Aaron Noble.
“This is definitely a step in the right direction,” acting police Chief Michael Thomas said. “It gets us moving forward with better pay scales so we can bring people in at competitive wages.”
After seeing more than 16 officers and others leave the department over the last year, relations with the chief and the town’s top officials quickly began to break down after Noble received notice of the town’s “lack of faith” in his leadership. The town settled with Noble, agreeing to pay his salary through October 2023 while he performs consulting work with the department.
Taxpayers will pay out more than $170,000 per Noble’s settlement agreement. The type of work he will provide to the town remains unclear.
The department currently has seven police officers on staff, and only three full-timers. Thomas, Sgt. Josh Flore and Lt. Bruce Beuerlein make up the current full-time staff available to work.
Corp. Jon Marcoux, another full-timer, has been on administrative leave for some time. It is unclear why.
Bob Lake, meanwhile, is slowly coming back to work after being off the schedule. Thomas said he “has done followup and closure on case work” and “he’s been prepping the motorcycle for patrol.”
The so-called Baker report, compiled by former Vermont State Police Director Jim Baker, revealed that a part-timer was controlling a significant list of key tasks, from hiring, equipment purchases and “selection of assignments,” which Baker called troubling.
While that person is unidentified sources say it’s Lake, and that his de facto leadership was one of the primary reasons many employees left the agency, Baker wrote.
“I think I speak for the entire board when I say we are very committed to understand where processes broke down and getting them fixed, getting them right this time,” selectboard member Matt Wormser said of the Noble settlement. “That’s not to say we won’t be here in four years but certainly the very sincere goal on part of all of us up here is to learn from the events that got us here and make sure we put in place — to the extent possible — any checks and balances to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Thomas has been the acting chief since December.
Krohn said town officials will need to begin the process to find a new chief of police, although that has not begun yet.
“One thing we are very committed to is getting this process right and being meticulous and careful,” selectboard Chair Mike Ashooh said at the meeting.
