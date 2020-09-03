Police in northwestern Vermont plan to clamp down early on reckless drivers that pass school buses when their red stop lights are flashing, according to Lt. Allen Fortin of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department in South Burlington.
Fortin and members of the Chittenden and Franklin County Safe Highway Accident Reduction Program, along with the Milton Police, hosted a community barbecue last Thursday, Aug. 27, to help raise awareness and encourage drivers to be extra careful around school buses as classes resume.
It is all part of the annual “Red Lights Flashing = No Passing” safety campaign, Fortin said.
“This is the second year. We were pleased with the public response last year so we thought we would do it again. Children are our most important thing out there,” Fortin said.
The retired Shelburne Police lieutenant began working as the first fulltime highway safety coordinator for all Chittenden County through the sheriff’s office.
Milton is among the towns that have responded positively to school bus safety.
Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche said school officials have been pro-active by redesigning the pick-up and drop-off locations at their buildings.
He said school buses will collect and discharge students at one entrance, while parents in cars will drop off children by using a door on another side of the school.
Laroche said his department works closely with Mountain Transit Co., which has bus contracts to transport students at several local communities. The veteran chief said police helped develop a printed form to assist drivers in recording all important information about an unlawful passing incident and the description of the suspect driver. That information is shared with the proper police agency.
He said depending on the specific circumstances and information provided, officers can either issue warnings or take more serious action.
The civil ticket for passing a school bus when the red lights are flashing brings a $249 fine. The driver also can have 5 points assessed against their license.
This year law enforcement will be watching school buses as they make their routes, Fortin said. He said the bus routes and times are likely to change considerably this year because of limits on riders on buses. In some towns, extra bus trips are necessary to handle the needs.
“Drivers need to be alert at all times with school buses,” he said.
