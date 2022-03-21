Current and former officers in the Shelburne Police Department say the process to select Aaron Noble as chief was “suspect,” that there was no “strategic direction” for the department, and that Noble was uncommunicative and “described as checked out and not approachable,” according to a consultant’s report released by the town Friday.

Compiled by former Vermont State Police Director Jim Baker, who the Shelburne Selectboard engaged to investigate the reasons for a mass exodus of police officers and emergency dispatchers, among other issues, painted a damning portrait of Noble’s “failure of leadership.”

Tellingly, the four-page document, released and given to town officials in late February, revealed assertions by current and former officers and staff of “medical problems or assaults of staff that required transport to the hospital that were never acknowledged by the chief.”

“In policing, there is no clearer message that you are not supported than when you are assaulted and require medical care, you never hear from your chief,” Baker wrote. (See the redacted Baker report below)

Baker’s “cultural assessment” of the department comes as the force is struggling to fill shifts. The department has lost over a dozen employees in the past six months, including several dispatchers. It has been staffed with a skeleton crew ever since, with Lt. Michael Thomas serving as acting chief.

The department, meanwhile, is awaiting resolution to a dispute over a new police and dispatch union contract that might resolve longstanding pay issues that Thomas has said could help the department attract new officers.

The town selectboard approved a final version of the contract but Jimmy Mack, the acting president of the local union, said the union is still “ironing out some wording on a couple different sections” of the contract.

Staffing problems were compounded when Noble put himself on extended family leave in late December. He is currently in mediation with town officials to determine his future with the department.

Baker interviewed 11 current and former staff members of the department from Dec. 30 to Feb. 9, who all said they had “no faith in the process” that originally selected Noble as chief and that there was “undue influence of a certified part-time officer” within the department, who is unidentified but who several sources say is Bob Lake, the department’s only known certified part-time officer.

Lake’s de facto leadership was one of the primary reasons many employees left the agency, Baker wrote.

From his interviews, Baker said officers described having a part-timer controlling a significant list of key tasks, from hiring, equipment purchases and “selection of assignments,” as troubling.

Baker described one incident involving leadership “that could have constituted a hostile work environment.”

Neither Lake nor Noble could be reached for comment.

The process of Noble’s promotion as chief set the stage for the “chaotic environment” that later emerged, Baker said. Noble took over the position from Jim Warden, who Baker described as “well liked and well respected in the community.”

Baker said there was an “heir apparent” in the department who staff expected to be promoted to the top role but was passed over, which “divided the staff into camps.”

The heir apparent is not named in the report, but it is well understood to be then-Sgt. Allen Fortin, the longtime No. 2 under Warden.

The Shelburne Selectboard hoped to keep Baker’s report secret, but the Shelburne News appealed the board’s decision not to release it and eventually prevailed despite opposition from town attorney Brian Monaghan and town manager Lee Krohn.

“There was a recognition that the former chief was ‘old school’ and the SPD needed to be modernized,” Baker wrote. “There was an expectation that with a new chief coming into the leadership role that there would be changes. What was perceived as a flawed ... selection process left the staff divided on supporting Chief Noble.”

There appeared to be a period when Noble had been attempting to modernize and improve the department, officers told Baker, but after some time Noble became disengaged and “checked out,” Baker wrote. “This left a leadership void in the SPD with little direction and communication with staff. My experience is when there is a leadership void the strongest personality will often become the de facto leader — sometimes for the good and sometimes for the bad.”

Baker, in his conclusion, recommended the leadership issue in the department “be dealt with swiftly. The current circumstances are not sustainable and will at some point have an effect on the safety of the town of Shelburne.”