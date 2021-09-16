A 107-unit housing project on just over 6.5 acres on Shelburne Road north of the village took its initial step in the permitting marathon.
The Shelburne Development Review Board launched a sketch plan review — an informal exchange of ideas between the applicant and the board that begins the construction review process — at its Sept. 1 meeting.
Ken Belliveau, interim development review board coordinator, said the first phase of the proposed project would involve constructing one five-unit townhouse, a 24-unit apartment building and a primary access road on the west side of Shelburne Road, just north and parallel to Clearwater Road.
During phase two, six-townhouse units and another 24-unit apartment building would be built along with a loop road to ease access into and out of the development.
Phase three would include two 24-unit apartment buildings and a three-story, mixed-use commercial office space with medical offices, a fitness center, a management office and some additional residential units.
If the application makes its way through the permitting process, the three phases will take several years to complete. The apartments are planned to be rented at market rate and the townhouses would be sold, according to the application.
The unnamed project has already stirred up some concern. Several emails were sent to the development review board and a group, primarily neighbors who oppose the development, showed up for the meeting.
Belliveau said the town plan designates the area as growth area two, the goals of which are to accommodate much of Shelburne’s residential growth.
Project applicants Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach operate a chiropractic office at 2882 Shelburne Road on less than half an acre that they want to merge with the 6 acres they also own just to the west and behind their office.
A development of more than 30 units requires more than two means of access, Belliveau said.
Brandon and Crombach propose that a secondary access road would connect with their proposed development from Clearwater Road.
But the Clearwater Association, a nearby homeowners’ group, objects to that plan.
“In my view this is a really big item. The board has got to decide whether the second point of access the applicants are proposing meets the bylaws’ intent of having two ways to get in and out,” Belliveau said.
In a letter, Liam Murphy with MSK Attorneys argued that Brandon and Crombach don’t have the right to build a connector road with Clearwater Road, almost all of which is private.
The development review board does have the right to waive the requirement for a second access road, Belliveau said, “I would not personally recommend that. Without a second way to get in and out, I don’t see where that would be safe.”
Brandon said they had listened to neighbors’ comments and modified their plans based on that feedback.
Project architect David Roy of Wiemann Lamphere Architects said the development conforms to the form-based code for that area.
At least 14 neighbors spoke opposing the development, mentioning traffic, stormwater runoff, legal access to Clearwater Road, building height, light and noise pollution, wildlife impact and the privacy of the private Clearwater neighborhood.
Ann Hogan, who lives on Wild Rose Circle on property that abuts the north side of the proposed development, said she was on the planning commission when the Shelburne Road form-based overlay district was created in 2013-14.
She said the vision for that property was two rows of eight single-family homes on both sides with a garden and common open land.
Although this is just a plan, Hogan said, it “captures the purpose and the intent and the spirit of the overlay district that was designed then.”
Robilee Smith, who also lives on Wild Rose Circle, cited statistics from 2016 showing 26,000 vehicles a day traveling on Shelburne Road in the area where the development is proposed. A mile south, the traffic drops to less than 18,000 a day, and just south of Shelburne village, it drops to 14,000.
“The pinch point is where all this traffic is coming in northern Shelburne. The idea I understand from the form-based zoning overlay and the comprehensive plan is that we want to try to move the traffic off Route 7, not put a whole lot more on to it,” Smith said.
After about an hour and half discussion, the development review board voted unanimously to continue its review of the project.
