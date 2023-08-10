Michael Hibben is the Pierson Library’s new director.
Hibben holds a master’s degree in library and information science from Kent State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of New Orleans.
He has worked for nearly 20 years in libraries based in small towns, suburbs and urban settings across the U.S. including Roanoke, Va., Los Angeles, and most recently in Denver, Colo., where he has been a branch manager of the district’s flagship that serves more than 200,000 visitors annually.
“We’re excited to welcome Michael to Shelburne,” said Pierson Library Board of Trustees chair Lisa Merrill, who oversaw a national candidate search after director Kevin Unrath left to take a position with the Vermont Department of Libraries in May.
“The interviewing and search team was impressed with his energy and enthusiasm and know he will be a great asset to the library and the town” she said.
Hibben’s interest in community, public programs for all ages, and his management experience working in a range of libraries were noted by the search committee.
He has extensive technology experience, including teaching digital literacy classes, managing a mobile computer lab, working with teens on after school programs like Code Club International and Girls Who Code, and presenting talks on emerging technologies at professional library symposiums (pre-COVID-19), and was also recognized by Library Journal with an award in 2020 for digital development.
Hibben and his family will relocate from the Denver area to Chittenden County.
Starting Aug. 14, Hibben will be on site, working with interim library director Cathy Townsend as he transitions to his new job.
On Shelburne Day, Saturday, Aug. 19, the library will host a reception from 10:30-11 a.m. in the community room to welcome Hibben.
The library is encouraging people to stop by and say hello before the scavenger hunt and other scheduled events taking place that day.
Question and answer
We caught up with Hibben while he was packing to move.
Charlotte Albers: Tell us about your early years. Was your local library important to you? Does youth programming and involvement interest you and why?
Michael Hibben: I grew up in a small town in northeastern Ohio and visiting my local public library always felt like such a treat. Even today, I can recall climbing the staircase to the second-floor children’s collection and feeling a sense of wonder that I could borrow any of the thousands of titles I saw. Those books I read so long ago introduced me to magical characters, faraway lands and a wider world that I might not otherwise have known about. They helped build the person I am today.
I attended the library’s storytimes even before I was in preschool and the structure and skills I obtained from that tried-and-true program gave me a head start with reading that benefited me throughout my schooling.
I’m a big advocate of parents and caretakers bringing children to library story times to develop early literacy skills, expand vocabularies, build social skills and stimulate the imagination.
CA: You’re relocating from Colorado to Vermont. What does that mean to you?
MH: Believe or not, there are quite a few similarities between Colorado and Vermont, including an appreciation of the outdoors and thriving art and culture scenes. But one area where Vermont shines is a strong sense of community in towns and cities across the state.
This sense of local trust and neighborliness is something that, in my opinion, has gotten a bit lost within Colorado’s booming cities and sprawling suburbs. Community is one of many things I look forward to being a part of in Vermont.
CA: What excites you about the Pierson Library?
MH: There’s a forward momentum at the Pierson that not all libraries have, a sense of possibility thinking emanating from both the staff and the board of trustees. This is what most drew me to apply for the position.
Small libraries can do big things and the Shelburne community proved that with the construction of the new library just a few years ago. I believe even bigger things are on the horizon for the Pierson and I’m excited and grateful to be a part of this next chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.