Kevin Unrath, director of the Pierson Library in Shelburne, will step down on May 12 to take on a new role with the Vermont Department of Libraries.
In his new position as a consultant for library operations, Unrath will serve as a resource for the state’s 185 community libraries. He brings significant experience in strategic planning, facilities management, community engagement, and staff leadership to the role.
Unrath led Shelburne’s Library through an eventful phase of transition and growth. The town constructed a new library in 2018 and 2019, alongside a restoration of the 1927 historic town hall. The project received state and national attention for its energy efficiency, design and responsiveness to community needs.
“It has been an exciting six years with the building project and move to the Field House, opening this wonderful new facility, and working through the challenges of COVID-19,” Unrath said. “There have been many wonderful moments, but the best memories I will keep are of the friends, trustees, selectboard members staff, volunteers, program presenters and library patrons who have enriched my time here in ways big and small. Thank you for all you’ve done to make the library a true heart of the Shelburne community.”
Since the new building opened, the library has enjoyed significant and steady growth in usage because of an ambitious strategic plan. Last year the library welcomed 77,000 people through its doors and circulated 98,000 items — more than half of them for children.
Shelburne has had a library since 1888, starting with a collection of approximately 100 books at the post office. Today, the library goes far beyond housing print media, with extensive digital collections and a full calendar of educational and artistic programs and exhibitions. It also serves an important role as a community center and gathering space.
The library hosted more than 300 programs last year, from baby play groups to tai chi for seniors and everything in between. On a typical day, you might find children practicing their skills by reading to a friendly dog, people watching a movie in the town hall or local musicians bringing their guitars and banjos to the community room for an acoustic jam.
Unrath has played a key role in the evolution of the library’s collection and holdings, especially in the digital space. For example, in addition to offering a wide range of e-books and audiobooks, the library recently announced that patrons have free access to Kanopy, an on-demand streaming platform. The most popular item that people like to check out is a discount pass to the Shelburne Museum.
“In his six years in Shelburne, Kevin has led us through the construction of the library, the renovation of town hall, the ups and downs of COVID-19, and significantly increased the usage of our new building. We are very proud of all that he has accomplished, and we wish him well in his next endeavor,” said Lisa Merrill, chair of the Pierson Library board of trustees, who anticipate naming an acting director before Unrath departs.
Kristin Kelly Jangraw is a Pierson Library trustee.
