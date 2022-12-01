A state court on Nov. 17 issued an order in a lawsuit filed by Shelburne’s former zoning and planning director Dean Pierce against the town and its town manager Lee Krohn over a slew of public records requests that he claimed were improperly denied.
The split court decision denied many of Pierce’s requests as they were outside the “scope of complaint,” but the judge did allow him to review other documents.
The first two records requests, filed Dec. 24, 2021, were for materials and communications “pertaining to the performance of staff at the planning and zoning department that in any way constitutes a complaint or expression of opinion ... received from any person.” The second request sought any communications or documentation pertaining “to the performance or behavior of town manager Lee Krohn that in any way constitutes a complaint.”
Krohn denied those requests “on the basis that any such documents are ‘personal documents relating to an individual, including information in any files maintained to hire, evaluate, promote, or discipline any employee of a public agency.’”
The third request, filed Jan. 3, asked for a variety of communications “occurring outside public hearings or public meetings” between Krohn and former selectboard chair Jerry Storey and former Shelburne Development Review Board chair David Hillman, among others. These requests related to several development projects in town, communications with the applicants of those projects and a document visible on screen during the selectboard meeting on March 23, 2022.
The issue erupted at a contentious February 2022 selectboard meeting when Pierce first made the request for the records, and where Krohn publicly criticized his former planning director.
Krohn, at the subsequent selectboard meeting, apologized to the selectboard for maligning criticisms of his performance as “a fishing expedition and a witch hunt, seeking to manufacture discord and doubt about my performance as your town manager,” among other comments during the previous meeting.
Following that squabble, Pierce filed a fourth request for “a letter placed in the file of a Town of Shelburne employee as a result of Selectboard action taken on Feb. 17,” which Pierce had reason to believe was regarding Krohn.
Krohn denied this request on the same basis of “personal documents.”
According to the court’s order on Nov. 17, the town contended that many of the requested documents by Pierce are beyond the scope of his complaint and should not be considered. According to court documents, “the court denied (Pierce’s) appeal to the extent that he raises issues beyond the scope of his complaint.”
In an initial amended complaint, Pierce narrowed the scope of his original records requests, including “copies of written complaints against the performance of the staff of the Planning and Zoning Department and documents relating to such complaints,” “materials pertaining to the reorganization of the Planning and Zoning Department,” and the letter placed in a town employee’s file as a result of selectboard action taken on Feb. 17, 2022. Pierce also asked that records be delivered “in their original electronic format.”
The court ordered the town to submit the letter and either a detailed affidavit or the balance of the other documents for the judge’s review within 14 days.
The town then has 30 days to comply with the requests for emails in their original format.
In response to the court order, Pierce said he plans to address the court’s denial of documents for being “beyond the scope of his complaint” with another amended complaint explaining that he continues to seek every document he initially requested.
“Yes, I’m pleased. The ruling was largely favorable and those parts that were unfavorable can be addressed by amending documents or making other arguments,” Pierce said.
According to Pierce, this initial court order is only a small step along the way for exposing documents he feels should be made aware to the public.
“That said, resolving things like this can take a long time. There are no shortcuts. But, I’m prepared for it to drag on. I can be patient,” he said.
