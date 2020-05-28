Maybe prophets are not appreciated in their hometown, but one outstanding counselor is appreciated for her efforts at the school where she’s worked for two decades.
Shelburne Community School’s Rachel Petraska has been named Counselor of the Year for Vermont.
“Her ability to maintain personal and supportive connections with our students and their families is essential to our success,” said Principal Scott Sivo in his weekly memo. “She is so deserving of this honor and we are proud.”
As Vermont’s representative, Petraska will contend for National School Counselor of the Year in Washington, D.C.
Petraska said she felt one of her strengths as a school counselor was her work maintaining relationships with students’ parents and their families, because strong families are so important to students’ success.
Students learn so much more when social and emotional learning is also part of a school, she said.
“I have a commitment to equity and making sure every student has access despite barriers,” Petraska said.