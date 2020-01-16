Shake a leg if you’re running for local office in Shelburne.

The deadline for returning petitions is Monday, Jan. 27. And right now the field is wide-open because no petitions have been returned yet, said Town Clerk Diana Vachon.

Two selectboard seats are set to expire in March – Chair Jerry Storey’s two-year term and Colleen Parker’s three-year term.

Positions also to be filled by Australian ballot at Town Meeting Day on March 3: Town Moderator (one-year term), Champlain Valley School District (three-year term) and Town Constable (two-year term).

