A park bench on the Shelburne Town Green was dedicated to Edward “Jerry” Storey Jr. on Sunday afternoon.
Storey, who died from cancer on March 8, was a longtime local and federal public official, teacher and artist. He served on both the Shelburne Development Review Board and later on the selectboard for five and a half years, most of that as its chair.
Some credited Storey with restoring some sanity and civility that had been missing in Shelburne town business for several years. He had earlier served as a municipal manager for a handful of communities in Maine.
The celebration of his life was postponed until this summer to allow family, friends and others to travel to Shelburne and to install the plaque on the bench.
About 65 people, including current and former town employees and officials, attended the dedication and remembrance.
Town Manager Lee Krohn read the dedication citing Storey’s contributions to the town and “Forever public servant — giving voice to All.” Krohn offered some additional extemporaneous comments.
Due to the heat, the two-hour event then moved across the street into the new parish hall at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church for more comments and the reception.
His wife, Anna Watson, was among those to speak.
Among the Shelburne officials in attendance were highway superintendent Paul Goodrich, finance director Peter Frankenburg, police chief Michael Thomas, Shelburne Rescue chief Jacob Leopold, health officer Bob Lake, former selectboard member Ken Albert and retired longtime town clerk and treasurer Colleen Haag.
The family donated the leftover catered food from Chef’s Corner in Williston to Shelburne Fire, Police and Rescue, according to Sean Moran, one of the organizers.
Before his municipal career in Maine and Vermont, Storey served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked for the federal government in Washington, D.C. After serving as an educator, Storey worked with the secretary of the treasury under the administration of President Gerald Ford as well as for U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tennessee Valley Authority under the administration of President Jimmy Carter, developing alternative energy through hydro and wood pellet replacement of nuclear power.
Mike, thank you for the terrific article for a terrific man and indeed a true public servant-something we could sadly use more of today.
