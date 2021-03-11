Parents within the Champlain Valley School District took the opportunity during a post-Town Meeting Day organizational meeting to demand school reopening.
While not on the agenda, newly chosen board chair Angela Arsenault agreed on March 3 to let the group of parents speak. Almost 30 people who were not board members, administrators or teachers attended for some or all of the meeting.
One of them, Jill Quong, a self-described “zealous parent” and a lawyer who has in the past represented school boards, said it’s time to bring kids back.
Currently, the district’s schools follow a hybrid model with kindergarten through sixth grade going for in-school instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Seventh and eighth grades, except for Charlotte Central School, and Champlain Valley Union High School have half the students in school on Monday and Tuesday and remote learning on Thursday and Friday. The other half of the students attend in the reverse with remote learning the first two days of the week and in school the last two days of the week, Bonnie Birdsall, director of digital learning and communication, said.
Charlotte Central School’s 70 seventh and eighth graders recently went to four-day in-school instruction. Hinesburg Community School will switch to four-day in-school instruction on March 29.
All grades are scheduled for remote learning on Wednesdays.
In two previous board meetings, Quong said, those elected to lead have not done so.
Instead, she argued, “The discussion was initiated by a group of concerned parents. It appears the board has yielded complete authority to principals and superintendents to make these critical decisions without any apparent oversight.”
Superintendent Elaine Pinckney said the board has been informed via reporting nearly every month.
“We are definitely standing by the 6-foot minimum, and we haven’t been willing to wiggle on that,” Pinckney said.
Conversation has been ongoing, according to Pinkney, about when and how to bring seventh and eighth graders back.
Another parent, Bob White, of Williston, said his 13-year-old son falls in the age 12-17-year-old range that has in the last year seen staggering levels of poor mental health. Anxiety, depression, drug use, overdoses and suicides have been up with this age group, he said.
Meanwhile, he said, 95 percent of Vermont’s COVID-related deaths are in the 65-plus age group.
“The risk to school-aged children of death from COVID is somewhere between being struck by lightning and being attacked by a swarm of murder hornets,” White said. “We are causing our children irreparable harm and we need our students back in school now.”
Natalie Cowden, a first-grade teacher at Hinesburg Community School, said the teachers, administration and the board all hear parents’ concerns.
She said, “I hear you plead with us to understand the difficulties your children are facing. I plead with you to understand the difficulties we are facing. We want kids back in school.”
Because the discussion was not part of the March 3 meeting agenda, board members were not allowed to speak.
But the question of whether or not to open the floor drew opinions across the table.
Arsenault said, while public comment was not a part of the planned meeting, she was inclined to give people a chance to have their say.
Members Russ Caffry, Brendan McMahon and district director of human resources Mark McDermott, however, argued that permitting the conversation without advance warning would exclude others who might want to have their say.
Board member Kelly Bowen agreed and suggested moving the discussion to a subsequent meeting, “I know how passionate the community is about this topic. I would like to give everyone a chance to speak that wants to speak.”
Because of the lack of agenda item, the board members were not allowed to speak, they did listen, though, as the parents shared their thoughts.
“The board’s silence does not mean agreement or disagreement. It just means we are listening,” board member Keith Roberts said.
