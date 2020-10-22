For the past few years, there has been a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the Shelburne Village Dog Park as members of the dog park committee and town officials negotiated with the Vermont Department of Conservation for its survival.
An order from DOC to move the park to a site that was not designated as a wetland had proved to be impossible to comply with, and several other steps were introduced to protect the site’s role in the protection of water quality, while keeping the park open for dogs and dog owners to enjoy. Some were questions of not cutting trees or mowing grass, and one was to reduce the size of the park by moving its north end fence 115 feet south.
Early in October that fence was moved in a day and a half operation led by local farmer John Farrell, assisted by volunteer Tom Graham. With gate signage that said the park was closed for the day, the team began the process of taking down the north end fence, pulling the fence posts, wooden and metal, carefully measuring the 115 foot long amputation, drawing the lines for the new fence and putting posts in place before attaching the fencing securely.
A few dogs and their owners visited the park to cheer on the work and express their appreciation for the role the dog park plays in their lives. The Dog Park Committee expressed their thanks for the great job, and are now moving on to several additional state-required projects including improving the entrance by installing a board walk that will help keep things neat during the mud seasons, and improving the signage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.