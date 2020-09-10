Zachary Manganello will not have to begin again.
The Shelburne Telecommunications Review Board has decided it will not require a new application for the two ham radio towers he wants to build on his property at 4450 Dorset St.
In response to complaints from neighbors and others in Shelburne, Manganello attended the Aug. 14 meeting of the Telecommunications Review Board with an amended proposal.
In his initial application submitted in January, Manganello filed an application for two 70-foot towers with 14-foot masts. The amended proposal was for shorter towers — a 36-foot tower and a 4-foot mast attached to his house and another tower of 50.5 feet with a 10-foot mast.
Questions were raised at the meeting, whether the Telecommunications Review Board needed to ask for a new application for the shorter towers. And the answer is no.
The Telecommunications Review Board had a meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, after press time. The board was expected to issue a continuance of the permitting process.
On June 22, Dubois & King engineering consultants conducted a balloon test in which balloons were intended to be flown at the location and height of the originally proposed 84-foot towers — but the wind played havoc with the test. The balloons bobbed and weaved and for most of the duration of the test were lower than 84 feet.
Eventually, the balloons blew into trees and popped. Although replacements were flown, tower opponents were unhappy with the results.
The Telecommunications Review Board is requesting an updated balloon test at the new heights and locations of the towers.
Because of the unpredictability of the weather, the board is only requiring two-weeks’ notice of the new tests without a specific date and a second notice five days prior to the actual test, emailed to people who asked to be informed of the tower process.
The Telecommunications Review Board wants these tests to be conducted between 7-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. This would take advantage of the times of the day when Dubois & King has said the wind is generally less and when opponents say more commuters will see the balloons.
