The state Natural Resources Board is investigating whether Safe Harbor Marinas, the owner of the Shelburne Shipyard property, started building on the property without first getting the necessary permits, according to a notice investigation sent to company officials.
A compliance and enforcement officer said that the state had “received information indicating that you may have commenced construction of improvements without first obtaining a land use permit amendment on your property,” according to a letter dated March 17 sent to Mark Lurvey, the general manager of the shipyard.
“Failure to obtain a land use permit prior to commencing development may result in enforcement action which may include monetary penalties,” the letter read.
The construction in question appears to be the expansion of a gravel boat storage area. The company last year demolished a building previously owned by the Bruce Hill Yacht Sales company and later paved over the area, according to documents.
While Safe Harbor did not need a permit to demolish the old building, investigators are looking into whether they needed a permit to create an impervious surface on the land.
“We intend to conduct a site visit after the snow melts,” the letter read.
In a statement, Greg Glavin, the regional vice president for Safe Harbor Marinas, said that Lurvey “has been in communication with the compliance and enforcement department at the natural resources board and we will continue to work collaboratively and with full support.”
Residents and property owners in the area have sounded the alarm over the Shipyard’s potential development. Safe Harbor Marina, a Texas-based company that purchased the property in 2019, submitted plans to the Shelburne Development Review Board in January to create several improvements to the 15.4-acre property, including a relocation of the access road and the reconstruction of a clubhouse and administration building.
But the company appears to have begun work in earnest on the property in early 2021, when they were permitted to replace bulkheads on the property. They later demolished the Bruce Hill building sometime in the summer.
The Harborwood Shore Property Association, a group of local property owners near the shipyard, have made serious inquiries into the development of the property and have, more specifically, said that the “Act 250 permit that governs the entire Shipyard site has not been amended since 1995.”
“In addition, the Act 250 team were not contacted regarding the most recent permit that was approved in March 2021. They were concerned to learn that while the permit sought approval for bulkhead replacement, additional unpermitted construction was completed during this past summer,” the group said in a report submitted to the Shelburne review board. “This construction included demolishing a building and paving over the entire lot where this building was located. It should be noted that this work was completed without a permit, and without authorization from governing agencies.”
The homeowners’ main concerns are that new construction would cause harm to the local ecosystem, that increased stormwater runoff, wastewater and removal of vegetation from the area would negatively affect the area’s water and wildlife species, and that those new impervious surfaces would destroy the area’s greenspace.
The harbor is located on the eastern side of Shelburne Neck, along Shelburne Bay near the end of Harbor Road. It has a long and storied history spanning more than two centuries, first as a shipbuilding operation beginning in 1820 and, in the 20th century, a producer for the U.S. military and, later, pleasure craft.
The marina today is a hub for recreational boaters, with local members and visitors filling its 106 slips each summer.
The company has said that it plans to build a “new marina and service operations building that replaces the adjacent preexisting structure that is dated and inefficient, from both an operational and energy perspective,” according to Brad Alessi, the chief marketing officer with the company.
“Safe Harbor Marinas is dedicated to enhancing each community in a sincere manner, as well as helping our members and guests have a safe and positive boating experience. We look forward to maintaining the beauty of the marina and the communities that we reside in,” he said.
The project’s developers will next appear before the development review board April 6.
