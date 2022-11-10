Since, Nov. 1 Shelburne residents may have noticed an additional flag flying on the town green across from the Shelburne Country Store and by Jamie Two Coats toy store.
In addition to the U.S. flag and the Vermont state flag, the flag of the local Nulhegan Band of Abenaki flies as well.
During the Oct. 11 selectboard meeting, the board voted unanimously to fly the flag for the month of November to honor Native American Heritage Month and the local Native population. Called N’dakinna, or “our homeland,” this place has long been significant to the Abenaki.
Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of Abenaki, who lives in Shelburne, donated the flag in 2020. That year, on Indigenous Peoples Day, the library board of trustees flew the flag at the Pierson Library’s historic town hall.
Stevens participated in the flag ceremony and performed a blessing at that time as well.
The flag on the green is one of many steps being taken locally to acknowledge and understand the history of Shelburne and the United States. Last year, the town formed and allocated budget for a diversity and equity committee. After receiving a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation, the town recently began diversity and equity training for town leadership.
Local governments, like Shelburne, are taking their lead from work done in Montpelier. In June, Abenaki hunting, fishing and trapping rights were signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott. This followed the recognition of the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe by the state in April 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.