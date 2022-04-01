The town of Shelburne will allow departing police chief Aaron Noble to use almost 14 weeks of vacation, compensatory, holiday and personal time as part of a severance package that is expected to cost taxpayers nearly $200,000 over the next 18 months.

The signed agreement, released by the town on Thursday, is in sharp contrast to the package provided four years ago when chief James Warden retired after 30 years heading the department. Warden was denied accumulated sick, vacation, compensatory and other accrued leave. The town signed him to a six-month consulting contract.

Noble, who served four years as chief, will be paid his $102,440 annual salary through Oct. 15, 2023. Taxpayers also will pay for all his benefits, including health and dental insurances, through October of this year.

After October he will continue to draw his annual salary for another year but will not accumulate sick or vacation time or receive any benefits.

While the Noble agreement was approved Wednesday night, March 30, after a closed-door session, town officials withheld it from the public until it could be notarized. When Warden’s agreement was approved at a selectboard meeting four years ago, copies of the agreement were immediately made available.

In the Noble case, the town agrees that during his nearly 14 weeks using accrued leave the former chief will not be offered any consulting work.

Lt. Michael Thomas, who has been acting chief since December, will continue to run the short-handed department.

As part of the signed settlement:

• Noble can’t visit the Shelburne Police Department or town offices unless he needs to meet with the town manager to perform consulting work or as a private citizen seeking police services.

• Noble will be provided a retired police officer’s identification card that allows him under federal law to carry a concealed weapon in any state, the agreement noted.

• The town will only provide dates of employment during inquiries about his work tenure.

• Noble will return all equipment, including his police weapon. Noble will be allowed to keep his cellphone number, but the town will stop paying for the service.

• Noble will no longer have use of town vehicles.

• Noble agreed he will not seek any full-time or part-time work in law enforcement or with a municipality.

• Both the town and Noble agreed to make no disparaging remarks about the other side.

The town is under no obligation to provide any assignments to Noble, but any consulting work will come through the town manager’s office and not the police department.