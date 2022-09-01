Five months after signing a nearly $200,000 settlement agreement, former police Chief Aaron Noble hasn’t done much consulting work for the town of Shelburne.
Town manager Lee Krohn, in response to an inquiry from the Shelburne News, said that he was not aware of any correspondence between the town and Noble since their split.
“In further response to your inquiry, please be advised that I am the only person authorized to contact Aaron Noble in this matter, and I have not done so,” he said.
This might not be surprising — Noble, as part of the agreement, is not allowed on police or town hall premises unless invited by Krohn — but the stipulation that Noble would continue to work with the town as a consultant through Oct. 15, 2023, offered taxpayers footing the bill some consolation.
Noble’s attorney, Norm Blais, said that he “remains committed to upholding his end of his contract if they do ask him to do consulting work.”
Under the terms of the settlement, the town is under no obligation to provide any assignments to Noble.
After a turbulent tenure as Chief, Noble’s relationship with the town hit the rocks in late 2021. After receiving notice of the town’s “lack of faith” in his leadership from Krohn, Noble took family leave — leaving the ailing department in stasis.
After his leave in December, the town brought in former Vermont State Police director James Baker to evaluate the reasons for the exodus of police and dispatchers from the department. He interviewed current and past employees, and his report illustrated a lack of support for Noble and cited his leadership for many of those departures.
After months of uncertainty, Noble and the town eventually agreed to a settlement agreement. He retained his $102,440 annual salary through Oct. 15, 2023, while keeping all his benefits, including health and dental insurance through October of this year.
Not settling with Noble would have left the town open to a lawsuit for termination without cause, sources have said.
The settlement was made “in an effort to achieve a peaceful resolution to what could have been a difficult and resource-intensive process,” the town said at the time.
The fallout marked the second time in less than five years that Shelburne residents had to pay out its police chief’s salary through a settlement agreement.
Former police chief James Warden, who served for 30 years, was placed under suspension in July 2017 and then abruptly signed an agreement to perform consulting work for the town.
It is unclear what type of consulting work Warden did, if any.
Since the fallout, Shelburne’s police department has stabilized somewhat under the direction of Chief Michael Thomas, who was appointed to the role after serving as acting chief during Noble’s absence.
The department has six officers in full-time rotation, providing enough flexibility to cover days and evenings without overtime or without officers being alone on a shift.
Two officers now at the Vermont Police Academy will at some point move into the full-time ranks in Shelburne, which is still contracting with the state police for some overnight coverage. But Thomas said he hopes to have that back in-house once the department is fully staffed with nine full-time officers.
“Things are looking up,” Thomas said previously.
