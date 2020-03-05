Of the four articles presented to voters in Shelburne, all passed without much opposition.
The ask for adoption of the town’s budget of $9,504,936 – $7,227,185 of which would be raised by taxes – received a resounding yes with 2,139 votes, or 71% of those cast, while 862 people voted no.
Voters were asked to allow for the purchase of new radio communications equipment for the Shelburne Police Department in the amount of $210,000, financed over five years.
“Our radio system right now is 10 years old. Plus, there are a number of places in town our mobile radios in the cars cannot reach our dispatch,” said Lt. Mike Thomas of the Shelburne Police Department during Monday night’s meeting.
The current radio system is analog, with neighboring towns using digital equipment. Thomas said this means officers cannot communicate with each other – having to use dispatch to speak with one another.
It comes down to safety, Thomas said.
Bob Lake, Shelburne’s constable, who was reelected Tuesday, noted at the meeting that during several instances, he has found himself in a crisis and having to hold his portable radio in the air in hopes of getting signal.
Artice 6 proposed that the town raise $30,000 through taxes for the purpose of obtaining options or acquiring land – or rights in land – to preserve natural resources and open space.
There were 2,344 yes votes (74%) to 796 nos.
Open space supporters say open space the town has acquired over the years has improved the quality of life in Shelburne, been good for the economy by attracting new homeowners and businesses, and helps keep pollutants and silt from flowing into Lake Champlain.
“Open space is the undeveloped landscape — streams, woodlands, wetlands, shorelines and agricultural lands — that help maintain the condition and function of Shelburne’s natural resources, which are essential to the town’s outstanding quality of life,” says the town’s 2017 Open Space Conservation Plan.
That plan also discusses the value of maintaining views and farmlands.
“Evidence supported by numerous studies demonstrates that towns that place a high value on open space conservation are improving their tax base and generating economic growth,” the plan says.
Much of the property protected as open space the town does not have to buy and own itself because it is owned by entities such as the Vermont Land Trust, the Nature Conservancy or the Lake Champlain Land Trust. But the funds in Shelburne’s Open Space Fund have often made these purchases possible because the purchasing nonprofit organization may not be able to act as nimbly and quickly to secure the property as the town can by using the fund, Albert said.
Since 1974 Shelburne has used just over $1 million to leverage more than $5.2 million for more than 834 acres in open space protection.
The Champlain Water District bond vote passed, too, with 2,134 or almost 69% of voters approving a $3.5 million bond for water system improvements.