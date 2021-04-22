For two years Shelburne’s Michael Ashooh hasn’t mowed his lawn during the month of May. The flowers have loved it.
Amphibians and pollinators, too.
“I noticed the bees. I’m a gardener so I noticed the pollination effect,” Ashooh said.
He’s seen tree frogs climbing on the glass of his front door.
“We never had that before,” Ashooh said, “We had so many spring peepers in the yard, it was like a chorus at night.”
Ashooh attributes the lushness to his participation in “No Mow May.”
As a member of the selectboard, Ashooh introduced the notion of the town celebrating No Mow May.
The board endorsed the idea, which aims to raise awareness about the “environmentally deleterious effects that many lawns and lawn maintenance practices have on the environment and natural resources, particularly related to the loss of insects, amphibians, birds and pollinators.”
The town’s endorsement encourages landowners to refrain from mowing lawns during May because this is when pollinators and other species proliferate and propagate.
Ashooh said the No Mow May concept started in England which spread to the United States.
He is quick to point out the board’s endorsement does not require people to stop mowing during May, people can ignore it. And he acknowledges, town maintenance will have to mow some areas — soccer fields and areas with high public use.
Modifying mowing to benefit the environment is something the town of Shelburne already practices.
Town manager Lee Krohn said he was just one of the people advocating for the Raise the Blade campaign. That campaign encourages people to raise mower blades 3 inches from the ground.
Krohn said cutting the grass higher helps hold rainwater and sediment which cuts down on stormwater runoff into streams, giving rain time to soak into the ground.
When he talked to building and maintenance crews in Shelburne, Krohn said, they supported the idea.
The maintenance crews are practicing the higher blade setting where it’s feasible. Playing fields need to be trimmed lower than 3 inches, he said.
Linda Patterson, a member of the Lawn to Lake committee, said other than not mowing in May, people might consider designating no-mow zones, areas of a yard or field that are never mowed.
Lawn to Lake is a collective of lake-centered organizations working to reduce phosphorous runoff from residential yards into Lake Champlain.
She said not mowing even for just one month will help grass roots get longer and in turn help increase water absorption.
If the grass is mowed after May, Patterson said it is important not to cut it all the way down. Cutting tall grass down to 3 inches or shorter right off the bat can damage the roots. She advocated for cutting the grass gradually, cutting it in increments.
“Leave the grass clippings,” she said.
A benefit of No Mow May is people may discover plants that are new to them like a wildflower they hadn’t known previously, Patterson said.
Ashooh heard from one person opposed to No Mow May because of the threat of ticks.
“Some studies on ticks and No Mow May have been conducted and have found little evidence that not mowing for the month of May does increase their populations,” Ashooh said.
Ticks are a concern he does take seriously because he thinks his dog may have gotten Lyme disease from a tick bite, but Ashoooh said he has not seen an increase in ticks from not mowing for a month.
Jim White of Shelburne said he had recently received information about how to “un-lawn a lawn” or transition a yard away from being primarily just grass. He is rethinking his backyard, which is grass now. He’s talking to a nursery owner about what native plants he could plant.
Forty million acres have been turned into lawn in the United States, an area larger than all of New England, White said.
“It’s an easy thing to do, creating a temporary meadow for the month,” he said.
White is definitely not going to mow during May: “Our homes and yards are the homes and yards of other species, too. Giving up mowing in May seems an easy thing to do.”
