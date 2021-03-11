After an overwhelming “yay” vote approving the purchase of property on which to construct of a new fire and rescue station, Shelburne looks ready to briskly close on the 2.12 acres.

The purchase is part of an agreement with Healthy Living Market and Café, who also appears to be nearing a closing date on the adjacent lot it wants to build on.

“The intent was always for a simultaneous closing, that we would both buy our respective properties at the same time,” town manager Lee Krohn said.

He said that is a possibility, but not a necessity. The town may close on its property in a month, but that is not definite.

Bob Bouchard, development manager with Pizzagalli Properties, who will build the market, said closing on the lot for a new Healthy Living store should happen soon. If things proceed ideally, construction will start in July.

Krohn’s rough estimate called for construction on the fire and rescue station starting in three to five years.

The affirmative vote showed a strong vote of confidence in local squads, according to Krohn.

“It’s always a wonderful thing when the voters speak in favor of something that’s been worked on so long by a number of people,” Krohn, who is also a member of the fire department, said.

Assistant rescue department chief Devin Major said he was thankful for the town’s approval and for giving the departments the ability to lock down the property for a future station.

He said the location, on Sheburne Road near Rice Lumber’s existing store, is a good one because it will take the station out of village traffic.

Rescue vehicles can have trouble with traffic when school is starting or letting out at Shelburne Community School, almost directly across the street from the rescue squad’s current driveway.

Major said it is great the town decided to be proactive in the decision before a serious problem surfaced on the train tracks between the rescue station and the fire station if, for example, an emergency call came in requiring both departments.

He added, it was a good move to make now, before development limits options. Growth is happening in Shelburne, Major said, “you only see new structures and new businesses going up.”

Fire chief Jerry Ouimet echoed Major and pointed to the article to buy the property passing with 71 percent of voters approving it.

“In Shelburne you get that kind of support,” Ouimet said.