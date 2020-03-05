Filling the seat vacated by Colleen Parker, who stepped down at the end of her three-year position, a newcomer will now join the Shelburne Selectboard.
Kate Lalley was chosen by voters on Tuesday with 1,084 votes, or 40%.
Trailing slightly was Luce Hillman who received 918 votes, 34% of those cast.
Other opponents trailed noticeably behind. Ruth Hagerman nabbed 570 votes – 21% – while John Pacarella received just 120, or 4%.
Incumbent Jerry Storey, who ran unopposed, secured 98% of the voters’ support with 2,519 votes. Write-ins received almost 2% of the votes.
By day, Lalley works as a planning and community design consultant and part-time zoning administrator for the town of Westford.
“I want Shelburne to become more, not less affordable, so seniors can age-in-place and young families can move here,” Lalley said in a Feb. 13 candidate questionnaire in Shelburne News.
Having served on the town’s planning commission for 12 years, Lalley said in the Q&A she would bring institutional knowledge of Shelburne to her new role.
When asked about open space, a regional hot topic, Lalley said, “Thoughtful and strategic conservation of land has long been a distinguishing characteristic of our culture in Shelburne.
“I strongly support our tradition of conserving open space.
“Our land resources are finite, especially the natural and scenic assets that provide Shelburne with its strong sense of place and identity.”
In the same questionnaire Storey, the selectboard’s current chair, listed goals including economic development, a wildlife resource conservation policy, future sewer plant investment plans and a more walkable, bikeable and traffic-safe Shelburne.
“No Selectboard member accomplishes any of this on her or his own. It takes teamwork, a positive working relationship with the Town Manager and staff, and a certain harmony to all of which I will have contributed,” he wrote.
A Coast Guard veteran, Storey has experience as a town manager, in public policy and education, according to the town’s website. He previously served on the development review board and was elected to the selectboard in 2016.