Founder Chris Ouellette on his three-day, 300-mile ride through Vermont for the 3 million people with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease worldwide.

Even virtually, the volunteers fighting to find a cure for hereditary Charcot-Marie-Tooth nerve disease turned out to bike and walk in the annual Vermont-based event in 2020.

The Cycle (and Walk) 4 CMT is usually held in Charlotte, but went online because of the pandemic.

Even so, it was the most successful to date.

With 150 cyclists and walkers participating from 27 states and two from Ontario, Canada, more than 1,000 donations, this year’s event raised more than $300,000.

Over the past seven years, the Vermont Cycle (and Walk) 4 CMT has raised more than $1.4 million for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association research.

Highlights of the event included founder Chris Ouellette’s three-day, 300-mile ride through Vermont, representing the 3 million people with Charcot-Marie-Tooth.

Inspired by his uncle’s commitment, Yohan Bouchard completed his first-ever ride in San Francisco, covering 20 miles, including 2,200 feet of climbing with his friends and father, Gilles Bouchard.

In 2014, Ouellette, of Shelburne, was inspired to start the Cycle 4 CMT by his nephew, Yohan, who was diagnosed with CMT at the age of 7.

“I watched Yohan’s ongoing battle with CMT – from being an active kid enjoying snowboarding, walking, and hiking to abandoning these activities altogether due to the complications of his CMT. My love for him drove my determination to find a cure for this disorder,” said Ouellette.

Visit cycle4cmt.com through Dec. 31.

