Shelburne Museum harvested 27,000 pounds of apples this year, sending bushels to retirement communities, food shelves and farms across Vermont.
South Burlington resident Louis Godin, full-time special events coordinator at the museum and part-time good doer, spearheaded the effort — or Operation Apple, as he dubbed it — with help from museum staff and local volunteers in what he called a community effort.
“They (the apples) are being put to use. I like that part. I don’t like seeing flowers wasted or food thrown away,” Godin explained.
The team wrapped up Oct. 13, closing out a seven-week-long operation for the second year in a row. Last year, they harvested about 2,000 pounds of apples, Godin recalled — just a fraction of this year’s massive haul.
Leslie Wright, Shelburne Museum director of advancement, didn’t get to pick apples herself but she was also impressed by the bumper crop of fruit this year.
“I’ve never seen so many apples as I did. It was just bountiful,” she said.
Godin said volunteers with Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a community group he started about seven years ago to give back to the community, helped with the effort.
As a resident of South Burlington’s Orchard neighborhood, Godin and his neighbors have shoveled driveways to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, decorated their cars in glowsticks for the holidays, organized food drives and donated flowers to retirement homes, among other community projects.
Some of the apple recipients include Bread and Butter Farm, Wake Robin, Pines Senior Living, The Arbors, Chittenden County Food Shelf, Birch Knot Farm in Berkshire, Murmuration Farm in Fairfax and more.
