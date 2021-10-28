Dan Brunelle, who lives behind the Days Inn on Hedgerow Drive, told the Shelburne Selectboard he has “people squatting in my backyard, people defecating in my backyard.”
He was joined by two other neighbors of the Days Inn who took advantage of the public comment portion of a selectboard meeting to voice concerns about its use as a home for homeless people.
There’s no barrier between his home and the inn, so people just walk through his yard. When police come, they just make the people move to the other side of the property line where they hang out.
Brunelle said after he called the police, his car was broken into, and that he worries about the safety of his 15-year-old child. Reading the Shelburne News blotter increases his concern with so many of the incidents involving Days Inn and other hotels.
“Where does it end? Is it going to keep going further and further back into Shelburne and destroy all the communities?” he said.
Another neighbor who lives in the same building said she doesn’t feel safe in her own home.
“When it was a hotel, it was fine. We didn’t have any issues. We didn’t hear screaming like people being raped,” this neighbor said.
She said on a recent night they heard children crying for help from the Days Inn.
Police have said they can’t do anything about people pooping in her backyard, “so we have to clean it up,” she said. “If we have a fire in the firepit in our backyard, the police are like, ‘No you cannot have that here.’ The bums can burn their trash in our backyard and that’s not a problem.”
Town manager Lee Krohn said state officials have been unresponsive when the town asks about these problems.
“Shelburne used to be a beautiful place to live, and it’s certainly changed in the last five or 10 years,” said Tom Kirkpatrick, who has lived in his house on Hedgerow Drive for 50 years.
Budget season
For local municipalities, it’s the time of year known as budget season.
Last year, the selectboard experimented with a new way of looking at various town budgets — lightning rounds— as town departments give five-minute “high-level overviews” of the biggest things in their proposed budgets for the upcoming year without delving into the details, Krohn said.
“In November, we’ll dive into the weeds. We will have formal budget presentations,” Krohn said.
By December, Krohn and the selectboard will marry those separate components into one total town budget to be voted on at Town Meeting Day.
Pierson library director Kevin Unrath said his goal is to double the usage of the library this year, considering the new space is twice its former size.
Unrath is seeking two noticeable budget increases — $40,000 to fund another staff person and a $5,000 increase to $45,000 for materials.
“We keep very good statistics on what’s getting used. Our books and other materials that get checked out are getting checked out at the same rate, but those electronic materials, we’re getting more and more requests,” Unrath said.
He’d like to increase the library’s electronic options.
An additional staff person could help with programs and scheduling. The old library had one meeting space and the new one has five.
The year before the pandemic the new library hosted around 500 meetings — up from 50 in its last year in the old space.
“We’re actually spending a significant amount of time scheduling meetings in our space that are not library programs, but Shelburne doesn’t have a lot of spaces,” Unrath said.
Trees and conservation
Chair Gail Henderson-King said the Shelburne tree committee plans to ask for $28,000, the same as last year.
Before the threat of the emerald ash borer arose, the tree committee didn’t have a line item in the budget.
That money is now needed for the removal of ash trees, planting new trees and “a small budget amount for inoculating trees” against the invasive beetle that feeds on ash, killing them in the process.
Henderson-King said there are more than 900 ash trees on Shelburne roadsides and public spaces.
The natural resources and conservation committee is asking for a bump of $5,000 — to 55K — according to chair Gail Albert. She said the committee’s goal is to ask for $5,000 more each year until its budget reaches $75,000.
Unspent money is banked, accrues interest, and allows her committee to act “nimbly and quickly” to preserve lands rich in natural resources, or protect prime agricultural lands, stream buffers or endangered species, she said.
Over the years, the natural resources and conservation committee has privately raised five times the money it has received from the town, Albert said.
Because the money the town has budgeted demonstrates the town’s commitment to land conservation, organizations such as the Vermont Land Trust or the Nature Conservancy have partnered with Shelburne in raising funds to protect naturally significant property.
The committee wants $15,000 for a consultant to help document forest plots or places of 20 acres or fewer where there are endangered species, she said.
Year-end recap
Shelburne’s finance director Peter Frankenburg told the board that it looks like the fiscal year that ended June 30 turned out better than expected.
“The tax revenues came in more than we were expecting. We didn’t see the increase in delinquencies that were expected,” Frankenburg said.
The spending side of the budget was cut last year because of economic uncertainties.
“It’s safe to say we will end up was a surplus,” Frankenburg said.
As far as the current year goes, he said August tax collections compare to previous years.
Shelburne has already received about half of the its expected $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Krohn said there’s no hurry to decide how those funds are spent.
“It’s not money that has to be spent tomorrow or next year. We have until 2024 to obligate it and 2026 to spend it.”
Both Frankenburg and Krohn said the town should budget money to guard against a cyber-attack.
Frankenburg had another good piece of news: The town will make its last payment next month on the loan for renovating town offices and building the library.
That’s a $241,000 expense that won’t be in the budget that starts July 1, 2022.
