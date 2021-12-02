Not only does Shelburne potentially have openings in town governance, it has openings in town employment — and not just the police department.
Right now, there are no definite openings in elected positions, although that could change between now and January when folks running for elective town offices have to file petitions to run on Town Meeting Day, which is March 1 next year.
Two seats will open on the Shelburne Selectboard when the terms for chair Michael Ashooh and board member Mary Kehoe end, with at least one of them planning on seeking another term.
“I’m planning on running for re-election, unless things change drastically between now and then,” Ashooh said.
Kehoe was appointed to serve the remainder of Jerry Storey’s term after he resigned from the board in September. Kehoe hasn’t decided whether she will run for re-election.
But even before annual town elections, there are committee positions in search of a willing and able souls to pitch in to help guide the town. There is a seat on the housing sub-committee, the historic preservation design review committee, the water commission, the financial advisory committee and two seats on the ethics committee, town manager Lee Krohn said.
Anyone who is interested in a position on one of these committees can contact Krohn or Nini Anger, the executive assistant to the town manager, at 802-264-5031.
Application forms and guidelines are on the town website.
Most conspicuous among town employment opportunities is the town’s need for police officers. The town is budgeted for 12 officers but has just six.
The Shelburne Police Department is looking for both full-time and part-time officers, preferably candidates who are already certified.
Shelburne Rescue is looking for two part-time advanced emergency medical technicians, preferably people who already have three years of experience.
Direct questions to Jacob Leopold at rescue@shelburnevt.org.
The town is also looking for entry level and experienced dispatchers. Reach out to Patricia Vincent at 802-985-8051 or visit the town’s website.
Last but certainly not least, Shelburne needs a development review coordinator.
The development review coordinator’s duties include helping applicants for construction of development projects through the application process, issuing zoning and other land-use permits, and administering and enforcing zoning bylaws.
If that sounds interesting, apply directly to Krohn at lkrohn@shelburnevt.org.
