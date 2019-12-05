Recent community brainstorming sessions about economic development are starting to have an impact on the Shelburne selectboard’s work.
At its Nov. 26 meeting, the board discussed multiple items related to supporting local business activity, including the addition of an economic development specialist to the town roster.
Buying local?
Town Manager Lee Krohn said he has been networking with officials in other communities and talking with people in the business community about the suggestion for Shelburne to add an economic development position to the town staff that has emerged from recent community discussions.
Krohn said he does not have a specific recommendation yet, but that he’s been advised to “think before leaping” in order to consider the expectations of someone in that new role.
The board also discussed how town government supports local businesses in its purchases of goods and services.
“We’re our own best example,” said board Chair Jerry Storey. “If we’re asking and encouraging (everyone) to shop local and buy local, are we doing it ourselves? I’m not sure we know.”
Storey said he plans to ask town department heads in upcoming budget discussions about the extent of their local purchases to get a better understanding of how the municipality might increase its support of local companies.
Kehoe also suggested inviting business owners to selectboard meetings to introduce themselves and their companies to the community.
Zoning
The board scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 11 to tackle proposed changes in hopes of simplifying some town zoning regulations.
The Planning Commission recently approved two zoning changes that need a public hearing by the selectboard, which would then vote to adopt them. One change streamlines the form-based zoning regulation which applies to the Route 7 corridor. The other aims to streamline the process for historical preservation review, explained town’s Planning and Zoning Director Dean Pierce.
Adopted in 2016, form-based zoning offers developers an alternative to traditional zoning regulations to follow when designing a project. It prescribes many features, like exterior shapes and appearances, and it emphasizes mixed-uses and redevelopment.
The first project approved under the form-based code is under construction now on Shelburne Road by developer Clint West. He is building on a half-acre site across from Shelburne Bay Plaza to relocate his business, Maple Leaf Carpet Cleaning, with several apartments above.
Developer David Shenk is also using the form-based model for his project, to redevelop the 3.3-acre former Yankee Doodle Motel site further south. He is in the permitting process with plans for 48 housing units in two buildings.
Town planners would like to see more projects using the new regulations as a way to spur development in a part of town designated for growth. Pierce said some housekeeping changes will be needed for subdivision regulations to match up with the zoning amendments, and those could be ready to be addressed at the same time in February.
Selectboard member Mary Kehoe, who previously chaired the development review board, said she was happy to see planners working to make the regulations more user-friendly. “I appreciate that they’re staying on top of things,” she said.
Stormwater
Another upcoming public hearing on a new ordinance will take place Jan. 21, for a revised proposal to address state stormwater requirements.
The Stormwater Advisory Committee has worked this year to refine a draft ordinance that would create a fee structure to generate revenue to pay for improvements to handle stormwater.
The selectboard rejected the committee’s first proposal last year.
This new draft ordinance includes two tiers for calculating fees for residential property and relies on a three-year phase-in period. Details will be shared with the community and discussed at the January public hearing.