Meredith Gordon’s side hustle may have bustled her into the movies.
As a pandemic coping measure to keep body and soul — and her family’s bank account — together, Gordon, of Shelburne, hit upon the idea of making soft felt dolls, or plushies, based upon characters from her favorite movies.
The idea has taken off. So much so that now much of Gordon’s time is occupied with stitching together her creations of usually quirky characters from films she loves.
She sells her work on Etsy as Deep Cut Creations, referencing her penchant for the lesser known.
A set of her plushies, based upon the Sanderson sisters, the three witches from the movie “Hocus Pocus,” attracted the notice of a Disney prop buyer, who commissioned three sets of each of the three witches from the 1993 movie.
Almost 30 years later, Disney plans to start filming soon on “Hocus Pocus 2,” which is set to be released in October 2022, Gordon said.
Her felt versions of the Sandersons are being made to Disney’s specifications and will presumably be props used on the movie set. They’re larger than her normal creations.
Gordon learned about the Disney gig last week.
“I definitely didn’t believe what I was reading because it seemed so silly that it was just sitting in my Etsy email box,” she said.
As the emails came and went from the supposed prop buyer, Gordon continued to think it was a scam, until she got a tangible response.
When the paperwork for Disney to purchase the dolls came in, Gordon said she started crying.
“I still can’t really believe that it’s happening,” she said.
The business she started on a whim has proven to be fairly substantial.
Every day she works on three or four pre-orders. And, the orders from celebrities continue to come in.
Recently, she pumped up her presence on Twitter.
Tyler Mahan Coe, the son of country music legend David Alan Coe and a former member of his father’s band, has a popular podcast on country music history, called Cocaine & Rhinestones.
He ordered a Tyler Mahan Coe plushy. That doll proved popular, and as orders come in, she’s been pleased to see Coe using a photo of her doll as his likeness on his Twitter profile.
Gordon is a big fan of the HBO series “Barry” created by Alec Berg and “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader. A while back, she made a Barry doll just because she loves the show so much. When she posted pictures of Barry, that plushy inspired several orders, but the one that really excited her is an order from co-creator Berg.
“I have a little personal project called Thank You for Getting Me Through the Pandemic Here’s a Doll,” Gordon said.
She’s been sending dolls to makers of podcasts and TV shows who have helped her family get through the pandemic.
Her biggest seller is Stephen King. The King plushy comes with the author holding your favorite book from the master of horror.
What’s next on Gordon’s plushy horizon?
“The list goes on and on. I just watched so many amazing shows during the pandemic,” she said. “Probably the next one on the list is NoHo Hank from ‘Barry.’”
She’s gotten many requests for the excessively positive and obnoxiously naïve crime boss who has trouble running a mafia gang because he’s so totally not violent.
To see Gordon’s plushies, visit etsy.com/shop/DeepCutCreations.
