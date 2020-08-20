Pick your metaphor: The Shelburne ham radio tower question is either still up in the air or hasn’t gotten off the ground.
The upshot of Shelburne Planning Commission’s meeting in its alter ego as the Shelburne Telecommunications Review Board appears to be a decision to have more meetings. When the commission operates as the telecommunications review board, it reviews applications for towers and telecommunications facilities.
The commission/board on Thursday, Aug. 14, continued its ongoing deliberations of Zach Manganello’s application to build two ham radio towers on his property at 4450 Dorsett Street, after Manganello brought an amended application to the meeting.
His original application was for two 70-feet tall towers topped by 14-feet masts, giving them both a height of 84 feet.
The amended application proposes attaching one of the towers to his house, lowering it to 40 feet tall. The second tower would also be shorter — 50.5 feet with a 10.5-foot mast, more than 20 feet shorter than originally proposed.
Manganello’s attorney, Brian Sullivan, said the shorter tower is now exempt from town review because it would only be 12 feet taller than the roof of his house, which is the maximum height to avoid municipal review.
“Zach has decided to make these changes to reduce the visibility of his towers and antennas,” Sullivan said in an email. “He hopes that this show of good faith will allow his relations with his neighbors to become more neighborly and less contentious.”
Manganello said he realized the purpose of the meeting was to consider whether another balloon test should be required, and expressed how much he wanted to be a part of the community.
“My application is not by any means designed to try and create acrimony in the community, so that’s why I’m proposing significant changes to the project,” he said.
Manganello cited Vermont’s state motto: “Freedom and unity.” He said some radio amateurs would insist on the freedom part of this motto, refusing to change a project or maybe even proposing a bigger project, insisting it was their property and they could do what they want.
“That’s not who I am. I really appreciate the unity side of Vermont’s state motto,” Manganello said.
The original June 22 test has been criticized because the wind blew the balloons up and down so that they didn’t extend the full 84-feet in height and were rarely visible. Eventually, they were blown into trees and popped, so for a while they weren’t flying at all.
After almost an hour and a half of presentations by Manganello, Sullivan and his engineer — and after comments from the Telecommunications Review Board and from people concerned about the tower proposal — the board went into a deliberative session from which the public was excluded.
After this closed session, the board reconvened to say the decision about whether to require another balloon test would be postponed until after they could meet with town attorneys. The board wants legal advice about whether the original application can proceed or, if because of the amendments, a new application is required.
The planning commission’s next meeting is in two weeks, on Aug. 27, and it indicated it will probably slip back into its doppelganger role as the telecommunications review board to deliberate on what they’ve heard from the town’s attorney, Manganello’s attorney and the attorney representing Manganello’s neighbors.
The next hearing of the full-fledged incarnation of the telecommunications review board is on Sept. 10, when they may officially talk about balloons.
