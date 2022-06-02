Mike Thomas has been appointed Shelburne’s police chief for a period of two years, solidifying his role as head of the beleaguered department as it slowly works to a path toward stability.
Thomas, who has served as acting chief of the Shelburne Police Department since December, will serve in the permanent role through June 2024, with a possible one-year extension.
“We all know the police department has had some challenges in the past year,” town manager Lee Krohn said. “In recent times, there has, I believe, been much more of a sense of stability in the department under Thomas’ guidance.”
A search for a new police chief during his two-year appointment “presumably ... might ensue at some point down the road,” Krohn said at last week’s selectboard meeting, “but I think the hope is we let Mike take the reins for real and let the dust settle and hope that things continue on the positive track that we think they are already on.”
“I’m very excited about it. I think we all are,” Selectboard Chair Mike Ashooh said. “We all feel very good about Mike’s role as chief.”
Thomas, a more-than-20-year veteran of the department, took the top position in December when Aaron Noble, Shelburne’s former police chief, took a leave of absence after town officials expressed a lack of faith in his leadership.
“It’s just a title: acting chief, chief, whatever works,” Thomas said in an interview. “We really need to get moving forward and focus on hiring, recruitment, retention.”
More than 15 officers and dispatchers left the department in the months prior to Thomas’ appointment as acting chief, leaving the force operating on a skeleton crew.
A report, compiled by former Vermont State Police Director Jim Baker in February, showed that employees were left feeling unhappy with the decision to select Noble as chief and were not confident in his leadership, which partly caused the exodus.
But things have slowly started to stabilize for the department. A new police and dispatch union contract was signed last month, cementing pay increases through 2026 and ending a two-year stalemate without a contract.
Two new police officers, Dan Eickenberg and Sgt. Caleb Casco, recently moved from Hinesburg over to Shelburne, and two more people are interviewing for positions as officers, Thomas said.
“We are gaining interest,” he said. “Folks are starting to call regularly.”
The department has been preparing sign-on bonuses, retention bonuses and other incentives to retain employees.
As of this report, the department has four full-time officers — Thomas, Sgt. Josh Flore, Eickenberg and Casco, along with a mix of part-time employees.
Corp. Jon Marcoux remains on administrative leave; he is currently under criminal investigation by the Vermont State Police stemming from a use of force incident in January. The investigation has since been completed but is still being reviewed by the Chittenden County States Attorney’s Office.
Another former full-time officer, Bob Lake, now works as a part time employee — on call when the department needs help filling in shifts, Thomas said.
Lake was identified by anonymous sources as a part-timer controlling a significant list of key tasks in the department during Noble’s tenure in the so-called Baker report.
With four full-time officers, the department is still utilizing the state police for overnight calls, but state police only respond to violent crimes or other serious calls.
Thomas said it’s “tough to say” when Shelburne could get back to full-time, 24/7 coverage of the town.
“We’re exactly where we were when the state police stepped in,” he said. The Shelburne officers “haven’t had any time off ... so once we start building up the numbers, people are going to want to take vacation time, they’re going to need some well-deserved time off. So, we’ll continue to work with state police. We’re not putting an undue burden upon them at this point.”
