Marshall C. Webb, the co-founder of the nonprofit education organization that now owns and operates Shelburne Farms, died on Thursday. He was 74.
Webb was swimming off his boat in Lake Champlain on Thursday, Aug. 11, when he suffered a heart attack, according to a statement from Shelburne Farms. Webb was swimming with his 8-year-old granddaughter and 10-year-old grandson when bad weather hit; he was helping them back into the boat when he unexpectedly went under, police said.
His grandchildren swam ashore to get help, and his wife, Shelburne Rep. Kate Webb, called 911. Shelburne police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Vermont State Police assisted with the search.
“Marshall was a passionate believer in the mission of Shelburne Farms, cherished its woodlands and trails, and as our Carbon Drawdown Coordinator, was tirelessly dedicated to addressing global climate change for the future of his children and grandchildren,” according to a statement on Shelburne Farm’s website. “He was a force and a fixture at Shelburne Farms; we will miss him greatly.”
“We extend our deepest sympathy to his family at this time: his wife, his children, grandchildren, and extended family, his siblings, and his friends.”
Webb grew up at Shelburne Farms and “started doing chores” on the farm at 3 years old. “By the age of 8 he was driving tractors and jeeps in support of the summer hay harvest,” according to his biography on the website.
He attended Wesleyan College and then came back to work full time on the farm.
Webb helped launch the nonprofit education organization that now owns and operates the farm in 1972 alongside his siblings — the same year he earned a degree in French from the University of Vermont.
Over the years he worked on the farm as field hand, milker, assistant cheesemaker and special projects coordinator.
His most recent role on the 1,400-acre farm was as carbon drawdown coordinator, where he led efforts to achieving the goal of carbon negative status by 2028. In that role, he was “tirelessly dedicated to addressing global climate change for the future of his children and grandchildren,” according to Shelburne Farms.
He has also served on the boards of several local non-profits, including the Shelburne Craft School — where he had been a member since 2000 — the Pierson Library, and the All-Souls Interfaith Gathering, where he sang in the choir.
He was also a “lifelong” photographer, according to the craft school. He started Lenses on the Land, where he instructed novice photographers on the farm.
A memorial is expected later, and gifts in his memory can be made to the Marshall C. Webb Carbon Drawdown Fund, which will be “used in his honor and memory to help Shelburne Farms achieve that goal.”
“He was... a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend,” said Robin Turnau chief advancement officer at Shelburne Farms. “We extend our deepest sympathy to his family at this time and ask respect for their privacy.”
His ancestors, Dr. William Seward Webb and Eliza Osgood Vanderbilt, created the country estate now known as Shelburne Farms.
