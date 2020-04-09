Not all heroes wear capes. Some can be found stocking shelves and ringing up customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many businesses’ lights have been turned off, those of supermarkets shine like beacons, ready to supply shoppers for the long weeks of isolation ahead.
And those markets are taking added precautions to ensure the safety of both customers and employees.
Shelburne Market thanks employees
While many people are hunkered down at home, grocery store workers are braving the pandemic to keep the public fed. At Shelburne Market they’re donning gloves and hand sanitizing frequently to try and stay safe.
“Huge thank you to my staff … for what they’ve been doing in going above and beyond,” Store Director Paul Quirini said. On top of coming in during the pandemic, staff have been frequently cleaning doorknobs, bathrooms, countertops conveyor belts and other surfaces.
“They’re doing such a great job,” Quirini said.
During the last two weeks of March, Shelburne Market employees were given a $2 per hour raise for their efforts during this challenging time period. Quirini believed the raise might be extended.
But it wasn’t just the market offering additional funds – one regular customer offered up a tip for the cashiers.
“She gave me some money, like as a personal tip for the cashiers for being on the frontlines,” Quirini said. “They were very surprised and grateful.”
“Our customers are saying thank you so much,” Quirini said. “I would say 95% of the customers that come from this community ...they’ve all showed much gratitude and … thanked my staff, so many times. I think it’s just great.”
That appreciation goes both ways.
“Our customers are really great,” Quirini said. “There’s been a lot of compassion. I’ve seen people only buying one or two things [to] make sure there’s enough for somebody else.”
Shelburne Market swabs the deck
At Shelburne Market, staff are taking extra measures to ensure both the public and their own wellbeing.
Surfaces are being cleaned routinely throughout the day, Quirini said. The market’s hot bar and salad bar have been suspended, and baked goods are being individually bagged.
Senior citizens and immunocompromised people – who are both at a heightened risk – are invited to shop between 7-8 a.m. before the store is open to the broader public, Quirini said.
Staff members have been provided gloves and told to stay home when sick.
The store is limiting some items to shoppers – toilet paper, for instance.
And reusable bags? Leave them at home for now.
“We’re encouraging that just for this period of time, please do not bring reusable bags into the store,” Quirini said. If customers do bring their own bags, they must pack their own purchases to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure to cashiers.
Both paper and plastic bags are available at the market, Quirini said.
Vermont lawmakers are waiting to see whether they will amend the statewide ban on plastic bags effective July 1. A decision will have to be made by the end of May, said Sen. Tim Ashe (D/P -Burlington).