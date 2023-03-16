John Blackmer dipped, checked and measured in the Wake Robin sugarhouse March 6, as he and his fellow volunteers enjoy a record year for production so far, given the warm-to-cold temperature shifts. The crew expects to boil through April.
Blackmer is no stranger to the art and science of syrup making, producing the sweet stuff for decades in southern Vermont before moving to Shelburne. Volunteers each year take shifts, collecting sap and stoking the fire. As visitors stop by for a taste test, their designated cups live on the sugarhouse windowsills, awaiting their return and another sip.
