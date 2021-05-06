As funding from the American Rescue Plan Act makes its way from the federal government to Vermont and then on to individual municipalities, town officials are putting together wish lists.
It is still unknown how much towns will get — and what restrictions will come with the money.
The American Rescue Plan Act, often referred to by its initials ARPA, was passed March 11 by the U.S. Legislature.
It appears the bill will allocate about $2.6 billion to the state and of that about $180 million will be shared by Vermont towns and cities — except Burlington, Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said.
Burlington looks to get $15-$20 million from another section of the bill.
Brady said the state is still waiting to hear how the money will be allocated but he has heard it estimated that Vermont town and cities will probably get about $300 per person.
He expects that half of that will come to local towns this year and half next.
Shelburne
If these predictions come true, it means the town of Shelburne will get more than $2.2 million for its about 7,600 residents during the next two years.
Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn said water, wastewater and broadband appear to be high priorities.
Krohn said everybody is asking about funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and that the town is monitoring information about this almost daily.
“Literally and figuratively, it’s all still a work in progress,” Krohn said.
Krohn predicted that Shelburne would not use the money for new projects, if those were permitted, but admitted it’s not a decision he will make.
“Maybe we can improve some things now that we would otherwise have to pay for 135 years down the road,” Krohn said.
Hinesburg
According to Brady’s prediction, Hinesburg would get more than $1.2 million for its 4,300 residents.
One of the obvious infrastructure needs in Hinesburg, town manager Todd Odit said, is the renovation of its wastewater system. That would fit well with the spending guidelines expected by Brady, which emphasize water, wastewater and broadband in addition to projects that help towns recover from pandemic-related losses.
In 2018, a state discharge permit for the existing wastewater system required the town to reduce the amount of phosphorus and ammonia being released by its system.
That issue is still unresolved — and carries a $11.7 million price tag. The town is currently on the hook for that cost, but Odit said federal money could help.
Odit also said he heard the state is considering encouraging towns to use the money for wastewater projects by providing matching funds.
“If that’s the case, then that would that make a whole lot of sense for wastewater,” Odit said.
Selectboard chair Phil Pouech agreed with the idea to use at least some of the money for the wastewater upgrade and thinks it’s a good idea to start putting together a priority list for how the town might spend the funds.
“We know money is coming down the pike, so let’s have projects ready,” he said.
Charlotte
Charlotte Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow expects his board will start developing a list of priorities pretty quickly.
If the funding forecast holds up that would mean more than $1.1 million for Charlotte with its more than 3,700 residents
“That’s hard to imagine,” Krasnow said.
If there’s a way to speed up the development of fiber optics in Charlotte, that might go on the town’s wish list since broadband is one of the infrastructure improvements the state has touted, he said.
On Krasnow’s personal wish list for American Rescue Plan Act money were improvements to the Charlotte Town Beach, rainy day money for future emergencies and fixing spots on town roads that were dangerous for walkers and bicyclists.
Many of the items on Krasnow’s wish list might not make the cut, but Brady said listing all of the ways a town could spend the money is a good exercise — towns should not make any hasty decisions and be strategic in planning their spend.
Planning makes perfect
There’s no rush because towns have up to three years to spend the money, he said.
“The act as a whole is really aimed at trying to help communities respond to and recover from the pandemic,” Brady said. “We’re urging communities to be patient, be patient, be patient.”
He said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns recommends waiting to see what the federal guidance says.
But towns may not have to wait long. Brady said the federal treasury said it will issue its guidance by May 10 and the state should allocate the money based upon that guidance.
Brady said he believes Vermont will have 30 days after that to distribute half of the money.
