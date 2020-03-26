In some places, it’s called cacerolazo, Spanish for casserole.
In Shelburne they’re calling it pot banging, which is Shelburnian for celebrating life in the time of coronavirus.
The newly minted tradition of going outside at 6 p.m. every evening - and quite literally, banging on pots - was hatched on Front Porch Forum.
The cacerolazo typically involves banging on pots as a form of protest, but the Shelburne iteration seems more rejoicing than angsty.
In this difficult time, people are finding happiness while sheltering in place with their loved ones.
“This fun and joyful sound is intended to express thanks for all the medical staff, food workers, police and fire departments as they continue to do the work that allows us to stay at home right now,” posted Jan Lawson, who birthed the banging at dusk.
Lawson was talking to her sister in Amherst, Mass., who told her she’d just come inside from pot banging. Naturally, she wanted to know what “pot banging” referred to, no doubt imaging all sorts of euphemistic possibilities
Lawson’s sister said it started in a neighborhood abutting the University of Massachusetts and that it had caught on with young and old.
The official start of the Shelburne banging was Saturday evening, and it quickly spread. Lawson said that people at least as far as 4 miles apart were engaging in the ceremonial noise making.
It’s hard to know all the places it’s happening. Neighborhoods have that sounded off on Front Porch Forum about the banging include Pond Road, Summit Circle, Olde Orchard and it has caught on at Wake Robin, according to Lawson.
It’s a way of “saying to each other that we really appreciate those of you who are really in the thick of this and we’re safe in our home,” Lawson said.
Her dream would be for the church bells in Shelburne to ring at the same time. “I think that for one minute at 6 o’clock it would be assume.”
“These children who are in my neighborhood banging on pots, they will have a story to tell their grandchildren and I hope it’s a good story in the end.”
Erica Caloiero and her family have been part of the cutlery cacophony and she says her daughters love it.
“I don’t know when the last time was you banged on a pot but it’s really loud,” she said. “It’s more noise than we would ever encourage them to make and that we encourage this noise is pretty cool.”
And it’s brief, she said.
From the comments it seems that people enjoy the nightly noise.
At least no one has panned it.