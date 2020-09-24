The Vermont Department of Labor distributed $21.6 million to 25,675 claimants through the Lost Wage Assistance program on Friday, Sept. 18.
Paper checks were mailed directly to claimants who certified their employment had been impacted by COVID-19 for the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.
“Since receiving funding for this program, our team has been hard at work developing and implementing necessary requirements to issue this supplemental benefit payment to Vermonters as expeditiously as possible” said Commissioner Michael Harrington.
The Lost Wage Assistance program provides a supplemental weekly benefit payment to eligible claimants. At this time, the grant award ($35.8 million) will cover the first three weeks of the Lost Wage Assistance program, retroactive to the benefit week ending Aug. 1.
The Department of Labor has submitted an additional application to the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) for an additional three weeks, which would provide a total of six weeks of benefits to Vermonters.
Due to limited funding through the Lost Wage Assistance program, claimants are encouraged to certify eligibility to the Department of Labor.
Eligibility:
• Unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 for specified weeks
• Weekly benefit amount of $100 or more
Next steps for eligible claimants:
• Check email inbox (and spam folder) for instructions on how to complete COVID-19 certification
• For those without internet or who this determination is wrong, call 1-877-214-3332
• Claimants that did not receive an email were likely not deemed eligible
• Submit your response online or over the phone to the prompted question: “Are you unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19?”
• After submitting your answer, the department will review the response and send notification of eligibility to claimants.
For more information on the Department of Labor and unemployment insurance, go to labor.vermont.gov.
